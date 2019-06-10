HomeBlogDiane FennellOprah Reveals She Had Prediabetes Prior to Weight Loss

By Diane Fennell

Oprah Reveals She Had Prediabetes Prior to Weight Loss
Prior to losing 42 pounds through her commitment to a healthier lifestyle and WW (formerly Weight Watchers), Oprah Winfrey was living with prediabetes, she has revealed.

Prediabetes — a condition in which blood sugar levels are higher than normal, but not high enough for a diabetes diagnosis — increases the risk of developing type 2 diabetes and affects an estimated 84 million people in the United States, about 90% of whom don’t know they have it. In a letter she shared with People, Oprah, 65, divulged that she was diagnosed with the condition: “I haven’t shared with many, but I will share with you, that I was diagnosed with prediabetes before WW.” Her mother Vernita, she says, had type 2 diabetes and was taking insulin.

Fortunately, there are steps that can help reduce the chances of prediabetes developing into type 2, including increasing physical activity, eating a healthful diet and losing weight. As a result of adopting a healthier lifestyle, Oprah says that her blood pressure “is now stabilized and in a healthy range,” and her blood sugar “numbers are back to normal too.”

Diane Fennell

Senior Digital Editor for DiabetesSelfManagement.com, Fennell has 16 years’ experience specializing in diabetes and related health conditions. Based in New York City, she has a degree from Columbia University.

