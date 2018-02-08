Home > Blog > Joseph Gustaitis > New Lyrica Formulation Receives FDA Approval
New Lyrica Formulation Receives FDA Approval

New Lyrica Formulation Receives FDA Approval

by Joseph Gustaitis
Print Text Size: A A A

Many people with diabetes have been taking Lyrica (generic name pregabalin) since it was first approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2004. Manufactured by the pharmaceutical firm Pfizer, Lyrica is used to counter the pain of diabetic neuropathy (nerve damage). Neuropathy is one of the most common diabetic complications, affecting up to 70 percent of people who have diabetes.

Lyrica works by increasing levels of a neurotransmitter (chemical messenger in nerves) called gamma-aminobutyric acid, or GABA. Most commonly, patients are directed to take the medicine two or three times a day. But recently, Pfizer announced that the FDA had approved a new formulation of the medicine called Lyrica CR, which is a longer-lasting version of Lyrica. Unlike the previous version, Lyrica CR needs to be taken just once a day (after the evening meal). Lyrica CR tablets are almond-shaped and come in three dosages (each a different color).

Advertisement

Lyrica CR was also approved for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), but not for the management of fibromyalgia, as the original Lyrica was. The safety of Lyrica CR was established in a placebo-controlled clinical trial that involved some 800 patients.

According to James M. Rusnak, MD, Chief Development Officer, Internal Medicine, Pfizer Global Product Development, “Lyrica CR was developed to offer patients an effective treatment option with the convenience of once-daily dosing. It provides an important option for patients and health care providers managing these often debilitating pain conditions.”

Want to learn more about managing neuropathy pain? Read “Coping With Painful Neuropathy,” “Controlling Neuropathic Pain: Tips From an Occupational Therapist,” and “Nutrition for Neuropathy.”

Disclaimer of Medical Advice: You understand that the blog posts and comments to such blog posts (whether posted by us, our agents or bloggers, or by users) do not constitute medical advice or recommendation of any kind, and you should not rely on any information contained in such posts or comments to replace consultations with your qualified health care professionals to meet your individual needs. The opinions and other information contained in the blog posts and comments do not reflect the opinions or positions of the Site Proprietor.

All comments are moderated and there may be a delay in the publication of your comment. Please be on-topic and appropriate. Do not disclose personal information. Be respectful of other posters. Only post information that is correct and true to your knowledge. When referencing information that is not based on personal experience, please provide links to your sources. All commenters are considered to be nonmedical professionals unless explicitly stated otherwise. Promotion of your own or someone else's business or competing site is not allowed: Sharing links to sites that are relevant to the topic at hand is permitted, but advertising is not. Once submitted, comments cannot be modified or deleted by their authors. Comments that don't follow the guidelines above may be deleted without warning. Such actions are at the sole discretion of DiabetesSelfManagement.com. Comments are moderated Monday through Friday by the editors of DiabetesSelfManagement.com. The moderators are employees of Madavor Media, LLC and do not report any conflicts of interest. A privacy policy setting forth our policies regarding the collection, use, and disclosure of certain information relating to you and your use of this Web site can be found here. For more information, please read our Terms and Conditions