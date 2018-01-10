Home > Blog > Joseph Gustaitis > A New Device for Diabetic Foot Ulcers
A New Device for Diabetic Foot Ulcers

A New Device for Diabetic Foot Ulcers

by Joseph Gustaitis
Print Text Size: A A A

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has just given the green light for the marketing of a new device for treating diabetic foot ulcers. Known as the dermaPACE system, it’s the first shock-wave device for foot ulcers.

Diabetic foot ulcers are sores or wounds that occur on the feet of people with diabetes, usually on the bottom. They are caused by damage to the nerves or blood vessels, or both, when diabetes is poorly controlled. The condition occurs in about 15% of those with diabetes, and when left untreated, foot ulcers can result in reduced circulation, infection, and even amputation.

Advertisement

Shockwave technology has been used in medicine for some 30 years. It’s been employed in orthopedic treatments and as a way of shattering kidney stones (it’s also been used by veterinarians). Success in these procedures gave indications that the technology might be effective in the healing of wounds, which led to the development of what’s known as Pulsed Acoustic Cellular Expression, or PACE. The dermaPACE device, which was developed by Sanuwave, a technology firm based in Suwanee, Georgia, is the first to employ PACE technology for wound treatment. It works by using energy pulses to stimulate wounds and is intended for diabetes patients aged 22 and above who have experienced foot ulcers for more than 30 days.

The FDA approved the device after reviewing the results of two multicenter studies. The 336 subjects of the studies were divided into two groups — one received PACE treatments and the other received an ineffective, or sham, treatment. After receiving one to seven treatments over a 24-week period, the PACE group experienced wound closure treatments at a rate of 44%, while the sham therapy group had a 30% rate.

Technology watchers now expect that the dermaPACE breakthrough will lead to a wider use of shockwave technology in medicine.

Want to learn more about keeping your feet healthy with diabetes? Read “Your Annual Comprehensive Foot Exam,” “How to Choose Footwear,” and “Taking Steps Toward Healthy Feet.”

Disclaimer of Medical Advice: You understand that the blog posts and comments to such blog posts (whether posted by us, our agents or bloggers, or by users) do not constitute medical advice or recommendation of any kind, and you should not rely on any information contained in such posts or comments to replace consultations with your qualified health care professionals to meet your individual needs. The opinions and other information contained in the blog posts and comments do not reflect the opinions or positions of the Site Proprietor.

All comments are moderated and there may be a delay in the publication of your comment. Please be on-topic and appropriate. Do not disclose personal information. Be respectful of other posters. Only post information that is correct and true to your knowledge. When referencing information that is not based on personal experience, please provide links to your sources. All commenters are considered to be nonmedical professionals unless explicitly stated otherwise. Promotion of your own or someone else's business or competing site is not allowed: Sharing links to sites that are relevant to the topic at hand is permitted, but advertising is not. Once submitted, comments cannot be modified or deleted by their authors. Comments that don't follow the guidelines above may be deleted without warning. Such actions are at the sole discretion of DiabetesSelfManagement.com. Comments are moderated Monday through Friday by the editors of DiabetesSelfManagement.com. The moderators are employees of Madavor Media, LLC and do not report any conflicts of interest. A privacy policy setting forth our policies regarding the collection, use, and disclosure of certain information relating to you and your use of this Web site can be found here. For more information, please read our Terms and Conditions