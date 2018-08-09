Home > Blog > Joseph Gustaitis > Metformin and Gestational Diabetes
Metformin and Gestational Diabetes

by Joseph Gustaitis
It’s been estimated that nearly one out of ten pregnant women in the United States develop what’s known as gestational diabetes. Gestational diabetes occurs during pregnancy and causes high blood sugar. Although it typically goes away after delivery, women who have experienced gestational diabetes remain at higher risk of developing Type 2 diabetes later in life.

However, data presented at the American Diabetes Association (ADA) Scientific Sessions indicates that long-term use of metformin — the well-known diabetes medication that sensitizes the body’s cells to insulin and decreases the amount of glucose released by the liver — has a powerful effect on preventing the development of Type 2 diabetes in women who have had gestational diabetes.

The researchers drew their data from the Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP), an initiative launched in 1996. The purpose of the DPP was to determine whether lifestyle intervention or metformin would prevent or delay the onset of diabetes in high-risk patients. The patients were divided into three groups: one receiving lifestyle interventions, one receiving metformin twice a day, and one receiving a placebo. After the DPP ended in 2001, it was extended in a still-ongoing phase called the Diabetes Prevention Program Outcomes Study, in which the patients were offered ongoing therapy and continued to have their outcomes monitored.

After analyzing the data, the researchers determined that between the beginning of the DPP and today, the overall risk of diabetes was lowered by 18 percent in the metformin group. However, the results were much more impressive among women with a history of gestational diabetes — their risk was lowered by 41 percent. As David M. Nathan, MD, who presented the analysis at the ADA Scientific Sessions, told Medscape, “The overall results reinforce the long-lasting efficacy of metformin in reducing the development of diabetes and support its more widespread use as a prevention measure in those at high risk.”

