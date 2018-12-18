Home > Blog > Maureen McCarthy > “Laverne & Shirley” Star Penny Marshall Dies at 75
“Laverne & Shirley” Star Penny Marshall Dies at 75

By Maureen McCarthy
Penny Marshall (Image courtesy of Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com)

Famed comedian, actress and director Penny Marshall died in her Los Angeles home Monday night from complications associated with diabetes, according to news sources. “Our family is heartbroken,” the Marshall family said in a statement to The New York Times.

Marshall co-starred in the Happy Days spin-off Laverne & Shirley, which debuted on ABC in January 1976. By the show’s third season in 1979, the TV sitcom was nominated for two Golden Globe Awards and a Primetime Emmy Award. Laverne & Shirley ran for eight seasons, with its final episode airing May 10, 1983.

Diabetes is a chronic condition characterized by a high blood glucose level. There are several different types of diabetes, each with a unique underlying cause. The most common forms are Type 1 diabetes and Type 2 diabetes. Currently, over 30 million Americans are managing diabetes, and one in three U.S. adults (more than 84 million people) have prediabetes. Learn more about condition and how to prevent diabetes complications.

 

