Kroger Offering Free Diabetes Screenings Nationwide

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 7.2 million people are living with undiagnosed diabetes, and another 84.1 million are living with prediabetes, which puts them at increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes. In an effort to stem the tide, Kroger is offering free diabetes screenings nationwide through June 22, 2019.

Advertisement

“Diabetes is an epidemic that is crippling our country,” says Colleen Lindholz, the President of Kroger Health. “One in three Americans have prediabetes, and most don’t even know it. We’re committed to changing that by making blood glucose screenings and diabetes risk assessments affordable and accessible for our customers. This month’s free diabetes screenings can help show people how easy it is to know their numbers and take control of their health. For people who have diabetes, our team of experts can help provide the medications, counseling and nutrition solutions — including telenutrition, meal delivery and other food as medicine initiatives — to manage the disease and prevent future complications.”

Those who would like to receive the free screening and diabetes risk assessment can visit www.kroger.com/d/diabetes-care to register. The screening and risk assessment are available at all pharmacies in the Kroger’s family, including Dillons, Fry’s, Ralphs, King Soopers, QFC, Fred Meyer and The Little Clinic nationwide (except for Nevada).

It is recommended that patients fast for 12 hours prior to the screening for best results.

People who are at increased risk of diabetes based on the screening will be encouraged to enroll in Kroger Health’s Diabetes Prevention Program, a free program that helps participants with weight loss and other lifestyle changes that can prevent type 2 diabetes.

Want to learn more about prediabetes and type 2 diabetes symptoms? Read “Prediabetes: What to Know,” “Stopping Prediabetes In Its Tracks” and “Six Little-Known Diabetes Symptoms.”

(Image: Eric Glenn / Shutterstock.com)