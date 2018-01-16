Home > Blog > Flashpoints > Kidney Disease Shown to Increase Diabetes Risk
Kidney Disease Shown to Increase Diabetes Risk

Kidney Disease Shown to Increase Diabetes Risk

by Quinn Phillips
Print Text Size: A A A

It’s long been known that people with diabetes, especially after living with the condition for a number of years, are at increased risk for kidney disease. That’s because elevated blood glucose levels can damage the tiny blood vessels in your kidneys, leading to reduced kidney function over time.

But the relationship also works in the opposite direction, according to a recent study from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and the Veterans Affairs St. Louis Health Care System.

Advertisement
Ziyad Al-Aly, MD

Researcher Ziyad Al-Aly, MD.

“We’ve always thought that diabetes can cause kidney disease, but we’ve never really thought the other way around,” until this study, notes lead author Ziyad Al-Aly, MD.

First large study in humans

The study, published in December 2017 in the journal Kidney International, was inspired by previous animal studies showing that blood levels of a substance called urea nitrogen — which are higher in cases of kidney disease — are associated with the risk of developing diabetes, says Al-Aly.

“Urea itself both suppresses insulin secretion and reduces insulin sensitivity,” Al-Aly notes. “It makes the body less responsive to the action of insulin.”

To examine the effect of urea levels on later development of diabetes, Al-Aly and colleagues looked at medical records of over 1.3 million veterans without diabetes enrolled in the Veterans Health Administration. The records covered a five-year period beginning in 2003.

At the beginning of the study period, about 9% of participants had elevated blood urea levels, indicating poor kidney function. By the end of the study, those with elevated urea levels were 23% more likely to have developed diabetes. This increased risk was found to be progressive, meaning that the higher participants’ urea levels were, the more likely they were to develop diabetes.

***

What Is Urea?

• Urea (measured as blood urea nitrogen, or BUN) is a normal byproduct of protein metabolism in your body.

• It’s removed from your blood by your kidneys and excreted in your urine.

• But when kidney function is reduced, higher levels of urea can build up in your blood.

(Source: National Kidney Foundation)
***

Lessons and limitations

As you might expect in a veteran population, men made up the overwhelming majority of participants in this study. But that doesn’t mean the results in women were unclear. “When we do a ‘big data’ approach like this and we have a sample of 1.3 million people,” Al-Aly says, “5% female is more than 50,000 people” — a large enough group of women to ensure an accurate analysis.

A potential limitation of the study is that people with kidney disease are likely to have more interactions with the health-care system, which means that diabetes may be more easily detected in this group. To account for this effect, Al-Aly and his colleagues statistically controlled for measures of health-care use, but it’s still possible that these corrections didn’t fully account for the effect of greater contact with the health-care system.

It’s also unclear what this study means for people looking to reduce their risk of developing diabetes. “If we reduce urea or change it, does that reduce the risk of diabetes? The answer is likely to be yes,” Al-Aly says. “But we’re at the beginning stages of figuring out that relationship.”

For now, Al-Aly says, it’s possible that certain recommended dietary changes — like reducing your intake of red meat, if it’s too high — could lower your blood urea levels. But it’s too early to make any new behavioral recommendations, based just on this one study.

One message, though, is clear — avoiding kidney disease can also help you avoid diabetes.

Want to learn more about avoiding kidney disease? Read “Kidney Disease: Your Seven-Step Plan for Prevention.”

Disclaimer of Medical Advice: You understand that the blog posts and comments to such blog posts (whether posted by us, our agents or bloggers, or by users) do not constitute medical advice or recommendation of any kind, and you should not rely on any information contained in such posts or comments to replace consultations with your qualified health care professionals to meet your individual needs. The opinions and other information contained in the blog posts and comments do not reflect the opinions or positions of the Site Proprietor.

All comments are moderated and there may be a delay in the publication of your comment. Please be on-topic and appropriate. Do not disclose personal information. Be respectful of other posters. Only post information that is correct and true to your knowledge. When referencing information that is not based on personal experience, please provide links to your sources. All commenters are considered to be nonmedical professionals unless explicitly stated otherwise. Promotion of your own or someone else's business or competing site is not allowed: Sharing links to sites that are relevant to the topic at hand is permitted, but advertising is not. Once submitted, comments cannot be modified or deleted by their authors. Comments that don't follow the guidelines above may be deleted without warning. Such actions are at the sole discretion of DiabetesSelfManagement.com. Comments are moderated Monday through Friday by the editors of DiabetesSelfManagement.com. The moderators are employees of Madavor Media, LLC and do not report any conflicts of interest. A privacy policy setting forth our policies regarding the collection, use, and disclosure of certain information relating to you and your use of this Web site can be found here. For more information, please read our Terms and Conditions