Keto Pizza Crust Debuts at Blaze Pizza

The keto, or ketogenic, diet has recently risen in popularity, with many people who have diabetes trying this low-carb approach to eating in an effort to manage their blood sugar levels. In response to the demand, California-based chain Blaze Pizza is debuting a keto pizza crust.

On Monday, the company announced the launch of the keto crust, which includes ingredients such as flaxseeds, eggs and cheese and contains only 6 grams of net carbs per serving.

“Pizza crusts are traditionally made mostly of flour, water and yeast,” said Blaze Pizza’s executive chef, Brad Kent, in an interview with Business Insider. “Removing the flour brings several challenges since the gluten and starches and sugars (carbohydrates) deliver the desirable light, crispy, and chewy texture in addition to its toasty and yeasty flavor.”

The chain is also debuting a new cauliflower crust, which, along with the keto crust, serves as the base for several new pizza options:

Keto pizza: keto crust, spicy red sauce, mozzarella, ovalini mozzarella, bacon, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach

Protein pizza: keto crust, red sauce, mozzarella, Italian meatballs, smoked ham, grilled chicken, black olives, green bell peppers, oregano

Vegan pizza: original dough, red sauce, vegan cheese, spicy vegan chorizo, mushrooms, red onions, green bell peppers, basil, olive-oil drizzle

Vegetarian pizza: cauliflower crust, red sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, artichokes, Kalamata olives, red onions, spinach

Blaze Pizza has more than 300 locations nationwide and several international stores. To find a location near you, visit the Blaze Pizza website.

