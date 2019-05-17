Home > Blog > Quinn Phillips > JDRF, Diabetes UK Team Up for New Type 1 Treatments
JDRF, Diabetes UK Team Up for New Type 1 Treatments

JDRF, Diabetes UK Team Up for New Type 1 Treatments

By Quinn Phillips
Print Text Size: A A A

For nearly a century, insulin has been the only primary treatment option for type 1 diabetes. By teaming up to make a new investment in immunotherapy research, two of the world’s leading diabetes research organizations are aiming to change that.

Advertisement

Last week, JDRF — the United States–based type 1 diabetes advocacy group — announced that it was teaming up with Diabetes UK to award £490,000 (British pounds) to a network of British scientists focused on developing new treatments for type 1 diabetes.

This investment in “the next generation of immunotherapy research” will help expand and improve clinical trials in Britain, with the aim of having a clinical trial center within 50 miles of 50% of the British population so that more people can participate in studies. This, the groups hope, will help speed the process and get immunotherapy drugs to the market sooner

The research network, known as T1D UK, has already completed three clinical trials and is currently operating nine at various stages. Since it began, the network has expanded the number of participants in its trials by a factor of five.

“Immunotherapies would represent a major shift in the way we combat type 1 diabetes, moving us from treating the symptoms to treating the cause,” says Dr. Elizabeth Robertson, director of research at Diabetes UK. “In the future, this could mean we have ways of halting the immune system’s attack in people newly diagnosed” with type 1 diabetes, “and of preventing the immune attack entirely in people at risk” for the condition.

Want to learn more about recent Type 1 diabetes research? Read “Reversing Type 1 Diabetes: New Research From Boston Children’s Hospital,” “Can a Very Low-Carb-Diet Help People With Type 1 Diabetes?” and “Type 1 Diabetes Research: What’s New?”

Learn more about the health and medical experts who who provide you with the cutting-edge resources, tools, news, and more on Diabetes Self-Management.
About Our Experts >>

Disclaimer of Medical Advice: You understand that the blog posts and comments to such blog posts (whether posted by us, our agents or bloggers, or by users) do not constitute medical advice or recommendation of any kind, and you should not rely on any information contained in such posts or comments to replace consultations with your qualified health care professionals to meet your individual needs. The opinions and other information contained in the blog posts and comments do not reflect the opinions or positions of the Site Proprietor.

All comments are moderated and there may be a delay in the publication of your comment. Please be on-topic and appropriate. Do not disclose personal information. Be respectful of other posters. Only post information that is correct and true to your knowledge. When referencing information that is not based on personal experience, please provide links to your sources. All commenters are considered to be nonmedical professionals unless explicitly stated otherwise. Promotion of your own or someone else's business or competing site is not allowed: Sharing links to sites that are relevant to the topic at hand is permitted, but advertising is not. Once submitted, comments cannot be modified or deleted by their authors. Comments that don't follow the guidelines above may be deleted without warning. Such actions are at the sole discretion of DiabetesSelfManagement.com. Comments are moderated Monday through Friday by the editors of DiabetesSelfManagement.com. The moderators are employees of Madavor Media, LLC and do not report any conflicts of interest. A privacy policy setting forth our policies regarding the collection, use, and disclosure of certain information relating to you and your use of this Web site can be found here. For more information, please read our Terms and Conditions