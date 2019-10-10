JDRF and Beyond Type 1 Announce Alliance

Two leading organizations for research and advocacy on type 1 diabetes (T1D) have announced a partnership intended to trade on each other’s strengths and reach within the diabetes community.

JDRF, the leading type 1 research organization, and Beyond Type 1, the nonprofit group with the largest online diabetes community, announced in a recent press release that they will team up to offer the best services possible to people with type 1 diabetes. The JDRF – Beyond Type 1 Alliance will focus on three core areas: community programs, advocacy, and communications and education.

One stated goal of the new Alliance is to “create and deliver resources that mirror the cultural, ethnic, and socioeconomic diversity of the T1D community,” with a renewed focus on reaching adults living with type 1 diabetes who sometimes don’t receive as much research and advocacy attention as children do. This focus on reaching all people in the type 1 community is intended for all three of the partnership’s core areas.

In the area of community programs, the Alliance aims to combine and cross-promote JDRF and Beyond Type 1 gatherings, events and peer support. In the area of advocacy, the two groups intend to speak in “a powerful and united voice to influence public policy.” And in the area of communications and education, the groups will develop new digital education and storytelling tools about type 1 diabetes research to help people in the community stay informed and engaged.

“JDRF and Beyond Type 1 both work tirelessly to serve the T1D community, and each brings complementary strengths to this partnership,” says Beyond Type 1 CEO Thom Scher in the announcement. “We will work together to create better education, easy connections to resources and programs, and a louder, more powerful voice in advocacy.”

“We are different organizations, but we all are here for the same reason: to cure this disease and improve the lives of those living with T1D today,” adds JDRF President and CEO Aaron Kowalski. “Working together, we aim to get there faster.”

