Health Startup Raises Nearly $320,000 for Type 1 Diabetes Research

Employees of a California-based digital health startup have raised $319,000 for type 1 diabetes research following a charity bike ride.

Sponsored by the JDRF and held in La Crosse, Wisconsin, the Ride to Cure Diabetes attracted more than 660 riders. To date, JDRF Ride to Cure Diabetes has raised more than $47 million for T1D research. Each rider commits to raising a minimum dollar amount, starting at $2,000.

Of the La Crosse riders, 136 were Livongo employees, friends, and family. Based in Mountain View, California, the digital-health startup aims to help patients manage chronic conditions better through technology.

The La Crosse Ride is one of five nationwide JDRF Ride to Cure Diabetes. Livongo’s participation in the JDRF Ride to Cure Diabetes dates back to 2016.

“At Livongo, we dedicate ourselves to transforming the healthcare experience for people with diabetes. This cause is very personal to us because many of our employees also live with a chronic condition,” said Livongo President Dr. Jennifer Schneider M.D., M.S. “The annual JDRF Ride is a wonderful opportunity for Livongo to connect as a team, with the community, our families, and challenge similar organizations to give back in a big way.”

In just four years, Livongo’s support of JDRF, the leading global organization funding T1D research, has raised more than $569,000. This year Team Livongo increased their rider participation by 35 percent, with 150 riders partaking in the La Crosse, WI, Sonoma, CA and Saratoga Springs, NY rides.

“We are excited at how our relationship with Livongo continues to grow,” said Aaron J. Kowalski, JDRF President, and CEO. “Partners like Livongo, in conjunction with our many volunteers, are the backbone of our organization. Their commitment is helping to galvanize the impact JDRF is making every day in the lives of people living with T1D.”

In recognition of Livongo’s continued commitment to the JDRF mission and Ride to Cure Diabetes event, they were awarded the Top Recruiter Awards, with Top Recruiter Jerseys given to three participants, Ashley Beresid, Elizabeth Sayed, and Chris Mack.