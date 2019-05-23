Home > Blog > Diane Fennell > Half-Price Humalog Insulin Now Available
By Diane Fennell
A half-price version of Eli Lilly’s rapid-acting Humalog insulin, used by roughly 700,000 people in the United States, is now available for order in pharmacies. The generic form of the drug, known as Insulin Lispro Injection, will cost $137.50 per vial, or $265.20 for a package of five KwikPens.

According to the company, the biggest savings will be seen by those who are uninsured, have high-deductible health insurance or have Medicare part D plans.

Because the product is identical to Humalog, pharmacists will be able to substitute the generic version. However, some patients may still pay less for Humalog, depending on their insurance.

In March, Eli Lilly announced plans to introduce the lower-priced medicine.

“The availability of Lilly’s Insulin Lispro Injection is important progress that helps more people afford their insulin,” stated Mike Mason, senior vice president, Connected Care and Insulins. “Lilly will continue to work with health plans, wholesalers, employers and the government to work toward permanent solutions that will help every person with diabetes afford their medicines.”

