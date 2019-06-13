HomeBlogDiane FennellGluten-Free Diet Linked to Lower A1C in Type 1 Diabetes: ADA 2019

Gluten-Free Diet Linked to Lower A1C in Type 1 Diabetes: ADA 2019

By Diane Fennell

Gluten-Free Diet Linked to Lower A1C in Type 1 Diabetes: ADA 2019
A gluten-free diet was linked with lower A1C levels (a measure of glucose control over the previous 2–3 months) and lower insulin demand in children newly diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes (but without celiac disease), according to new research presented at the American Diabetes Association 79th Scientific Sessions. Gluten, a protein found in grains such as wheat, rye and barley, causes an autoimmune reaction in people with celiac.

The nonrandomized study included 46 participants between the ages of about 7 and 13. Twenty six were started on a gluten-free diet and 20 remained on a standard diet. After one year, subjects on the gluten-free diet required an average of 0.22 units less of insulin per kilogram of body weight per day and had A1C levels averaging 2.8% lower. There was no difference in daily carbohydrate consumption between the gluten-free and standard diet groups.

