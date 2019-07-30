Four Tropical Flavors Four Your Summer Menu

With the summer in full swing, there’s no need to head to the islands to get yourself a taste of paradise. Featuring favorite ingredients such as fresh pineapple and mango, spicy broiled bananas, barbecue shrimp and more, one bite of these recipes will transport you straight to your own private cay!

Tropical Green Shake

Looking for a quick and easy beverage to quench your thirst? Close your eyes and be transported to the islands with this refreshing summer sipper. Simply combine the five ingredients, blend, and enjoy! Get the Tropical Green Shake recipe >>