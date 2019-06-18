Four Favorite Low-Carb Summer Foods

Summer is a time for sun, fun and great food! Unfortunately, a lot of common summer fare — from hot dogs to pasta salads to ice cream and cakes — can be high in carbs and calories. But fear not! You can enjoy tasty summer foods without using up the day’s carb count on one dish. Here are four of our favorite low-carb summer foods, perfect for your next cookout!





Low-Carb Custard Peach Tart ◄ Back Next ► Picture 1 of 4 If you're looking for a dessert that won't throw your blood sugar levels off-kilter, you'll love our tart recipe! This delightful, summery treat contains only 14 grams of carbohydrate per serving — but you'd never know by tasting it! Get the recipe >>