Five Sizzling Summer Favorites

We’re in the thick of the dog days of summer, and, as the song goes, the living is easy. If you’re hosting a cookout to celebrate the peak of the season, these recipes — from low-carb ice cream sandwiches to sizzling kabobs to low-carb chilled soup — are sure to wow your guests and please your tastebuds!

Chocolate Peanut Butter Ice Cream Sandwiches

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream, and this low-carb, homemade twist on the classic is sure to have you squealing with delight. Requiring just three ingredients, these treats can be assembled in minutes — and are sure to be snatched up just as quickly! Get the Low-Carb Chocolate Peanut Butter Ice Cream Sandwiches recipe >>