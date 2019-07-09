HomeBlogWeb TeamFive Recipes for a Mediterranean Mealtime

Five Recipes for a Mediterranean Mealtime

By Web Team

The health benefits of the Mediterranean diet — the U.S. News & World Report best diet for 2019 — are well known, from lowering risk of heart attack and stroke to decreasing Alzheimer’s risk to improving diabetes control. Interested in trying a Mediterranean style of eating out for yourself? There’s no better time than the summer! Try these five fresh and refreshing dishes.



Main-Dish Mediterranean Salad

Perfect for a light lunch, this low-carb Mediterranean salad has fewer than 200 calories and can be thrown together in minutes! Just place the salad ingredients in a large bowl, blend the items for the homemade dressing together, combine, and dine! Get the recipe >>


