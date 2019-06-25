HomeBlogWeb TeamFive Fourth of July Cookout Favorites

Five Fourth of July Cookout Favorites

By Web Team

Five Fourth of July Cookout Favorites
Print Text Size: A A A

What’s a Fourth of July without a barbecue? Celebrate Independence Day in style with these five healthful twists on cookout classics!



Patriotic Popsicles

Patriotic Popsicles
◄ Back
Picture 1 of 5

Celebrate Independence Day in style with these festive and refreshing red, white, and blue popsicles! Greek yogurt, strawberries, and blueberries all lend their colors and flavors to these low-carb, Uncle Sam-approved treats. So kick back, cool down, and have a happy Fourth of July! Get the recipe >>

Looking for additional diabetes-friendly dishes? Check out our library of more than 900 recipes!

Learn more about the health and medical experts who who provide you with the cutting-edge resources, tools, news, and more on Diabetes Self-Management.
About Our Experts >>

Disclaimer of Medical Advice: You understand that the blog posts and comments to such blog posts (whether posted by us, our agents or bloggers, or by users) do not constitute medical advice or recommendation of any kind, and you should not rely on any information contained in such posts or comments to replace consultations with your qualified health care professionals to meet your individual needs. The opinions and other information contained in the blog posts and comments do not reflect the opinions or positions of the Site Proprietor.