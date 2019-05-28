Five Delicious Warm Weather Dishes

The warm weather is here, and that means it’s time for garden parties, barbecues and dining al fresco! Looking for some diabetes-friendly dishes to get the party started? You’ll love these five delicious options!
Grilled Steak with Roasted Garlic Paste
Hosting a cookout this weekend? This hearty Grilled Steak is the perfect centerpiece to your barbecue. Flavored with fresh garlic, parsley, Parmesan and pepper, this low-carb, juicy entree is sure to be a hit with all your guests! Get the recipe >>
