FDA Approves Toujeo Max SoloStar Insulin Pen

by Joseph Gustaitis
(Image courtesy of Sanofi)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a new insulin pen, which, according to the manufacturer, will be the highest-capacity long-acting insulin pen on the market.

The pen is called the Toujeo Max SoloStar, and it’s made by Sanofi. According to Michelle Carnahan, North America Diabetes and Cardiovascular Head, the pen reduces “the number of injections for people who need more long-lasting insulin” while “lowering copay costs.”

The Max SoloStar holds 900 units of Toujeo (insulin glargine 300 U/ml). Toujeo, which is a prescription long-lasting insulin, was approved by the FDA in February 2015 for use in controlling blood sugar in adults with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes. It has three times the amount of insulin in 1 milliliter as standard insulin. According to Sanofi, using the Max SoloStar can potentially reduce the number of pens used as well as the number of injections needed to deliver the required dose of insulin.

In order to make the Max SoloStar financially available to users, Sanofi has priced it the same as its predecessor, the Toujeo SoloStar. Also, patients who are eligible (depending on their insurance) and are new to Toujeo pay a $0 copay for their first three prescription fills and a $10 copay for their next twelve.

