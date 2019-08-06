HomeBlogWeb TeamDown Home Southern Cooking

By Web Team

Nothing says comfort quite like down home Southern cooking, and no time is better for a taste of the South than summer. From Southern Crab Cakes with Rémoulade Dipping Sauce to Southern-Style Crowder Peas to Berry-Peach Cobbler, you’ll fall in love with these homemade flavors!

Southern Crab Cakes With Rémoulade Dipping Sauce

This sunny Southern dish is perfect for soaking up the last days of the summer season! It's a scrumptious appetizer, perfect to set the tone for a late summer menu. Get the Southern Crab Cakes With Rémoulade Dipping Sauce recipe >>


Looking for additional diabetes-friendly dishes? Check out our library of more than 900 recipes!

