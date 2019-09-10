Diabetes Self-Management: What’s Trending

Stay informed with the latest news, research, and, sometimes, the off-beat items shared online. Below are links to stories on the FDA not approving a new type 1 diabetes drug, a preview on the upcoming European Association for the Study of Diabetes Annual meeting, and how making exercise a game will keep you fitter.

“The FDA has decided not to approve Farxiga, an SGLT-2 inhibitor pill, for adults with type 1 diabetes. For now, this means that Farxiga’s manufacturer, AstraZeneca, will need to work with the FDA to understand what additional information is needed to support approval for type 1 diabetes in the US.”

“The upcoming European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) 2019 Annual Meeting, to be held in Barcelona, Spain, next week, will offer attendees a deeper dive into the treatment of type 2 diabetes, with a strong focus on the role of newer medications in the prevention and management of comorbid cardiovascular and renal disease.”

“Using a wearable device alone isn’t always enough to motivate individuals to exercise, so adding fun with gaming elements can boost performance, and now a new randomized study of more than 600 overweight and obese adults indicates that adding a competitive element gives the best results.”

“A target HbA1c level of 6.5%-6.9% may be preferable to aiming below 6.5% in adults and children with type 1 diabetes, new research suggests.

The findings, from more than 10,000 children and adults with type 1 diabetes diagnosed between 1998 and 2017 from the Swedish National Diabetes Registry, were published online August 28 in the BMJ.”

“Insulin affordability in a pressing issue in the United States and more and more pushback is happening from patients and organizations to drive the cost down. As part of the ongoing efforts to improve access to patients, NovoNordisk has just announced today that they are expanding on their existing programs.”