Diabetes Funding in Jeopardy Without Congressional Action

Without Congressional action, funding for diabetes research will dry up in September, according to a new report.

Statistics from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that 30.3 million people in the United States are living with diabetes and another 84.1 million have prediabetes, a condition that puts them at increased risk of developing type 2. Currently, the federal government spends $150 million annually towards diabetes research at the National Institutes of Health (NIH). New York Congressman Tom Reed, whose son has type 1 diabetes, is supporting a bill that would not only preserve funding for the program, but increase it for the first time since 2004.

“They’re looking for enhanced treatments, they’re looking for a cure,” notes Meghan Riley, Vice President of Federal Government Affairs for the American Diabetes Association.

