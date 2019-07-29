10 Dessert Recipes as Delicious as They Are Diabetes Friendly

Desserts and sweets are not off-limits to those with diabetes, and these recipes are ideal options. These recipes are tried and true scrumptious desserts. They can be made for a crowd or when you want to treat yourself.

This delicate and colorful strawberry dessert is a fun twist on conventional kabobs. Strawberries are packed with antioxidants, vitamin C and have a low glycemic index, making them well-suited to a diabetes-friendly eating plan. Incorporating fruit into your dessert is a great way to satisfy the urge for something sweet and fit in a few important nutrients at the same time. Get the recipe.