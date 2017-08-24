Home > Blog > Scott Coulter > Diabetes and “Another Promising Study”
Diabetes and “Another Promising Study”

Diabetes and “Another Promising Study”

by Scott Coulter
Print Text Size: A A A

I, really, really, really hate those words — “another major breakthrough,” “another promising study,” “another major step forward.” I hate them because as someone living with Type 1 diabetes for over 20 years now, it seems I read one of those headlines every other week, as we inch excruciatingly slowly toward a cure (or at least a mode of treatment for this disease that can give truly normal blood glucose).

As I often do, I was perusing recent research articles in deciding what I wanted to write about. I found a few, including a very interesting article about researchers in Australia who managed to modify cells in a lab mouse. These cells were modified to secret insulin in response to blood glucose, essentially turning them into beta cells, the ones that our Type 1 bodies killed off to land us with Type 1 diabetes. Because they were modifying cells already within the body, the immune system didn’t respond to them as foreign, and so the mouse is still non-diabetic a full year later.

Advertisement

Anyway, that’s all great. But I’ve got to admit, my reaction was one of muted irritation; muted irritation because I know what that actually means. It means that they will move to human trials next — limited human trials that will need a number of years to play out. Then they’ll need FDA approval. Then, maybe 10 years from now, it will START to become available for real patients. And there are about 1.25 million of us with Type 1 in the U.S. alone. We’re not all going to be able to get whatever procedure they come up with on day one. And of course, while we live in a country with more wealth than any in history, universal medical coverage is still somehow regarded as either an “impossible dream” by those of us on the left or a socialist government overreach by those on the right. And so not everyone will be able to AFFORD the cure.

And this is what will happen if the human trials GO WELL! Diabetes has been cured a number of times in mice — heck, if we were all mice, this website wouldn’t need to exist! It’s staggering how many Type 1 diabetic mice have been cured in my lifetime! There’s no guarantee that this new approach will survive that crucial step from clinical experiments with lab mice to actual human implementation.

And so, we keep moving forward with our pumps and our CGMs and our multiple daily injections. We keep pricking our fingers for blood drops 4–5 times a day. We keep calculating and monitoring and treating our food like obsessive carbohydrate accountants (well, if I have 45 carbs, that’s X units, but I was exercising this morning, so I better lower that rate just a little bit… of course, it’s higher fat, so I’ll have a surge later…). And somewhere, in that far-off future that never seems to come, there’s a cure. We’ve been teased so many times, and we’ll be teased again. My bet for this latest news? — 3:1 against. That’s actually pretty darned good compared to my usual odds. I give most “promising breakthroughs” in the search for a Type 1 cure about 10:1 against. But the odds are still steep, and tomorrow morning, I’ll still check my blood glucose, give my shot, and keep living a pre-cure life. We all will. Sigh….

Want to learn more about life with Type 1 diabetes? Read Scott Coulter’s blog series or Amy Mercer’s blog series.

Disclaimer of Medical Advice: You understand that the blog posts and comments to such blog posts (whether posted by us, our agents or bloggers, or by users) do not constitute medical advice or recommendation of any kind, and you should not rely on any information contained in such posts or comments to replace consultations with your qualified health care professionals to meet your individual needs. The opinions and other information contained in the blog posts and comments do not reflect the opinions or positions of the Site Proprietor.

All comments are moderated and there may be a delay in the publication of your comment. Please be on-topic and appropriate. Do not disclose personal information. Be respectful of other posters. Only post information that is correct and true to your knowledge. When referencing information that is not based on personal experience, please provide links to your sources. All commenters are considered to be nonmedical professionals unless explicitly stated otherwise. Promotion of your own or someone else's business or competing site is not allowed: Sharing links to sites that are relevant to the topic at hand is permitted, but advertising is not. Once submitted, comments cannot be modified or deleted by their authors. Comments that don't follow the guidelines above may be deleted without warning. Such actions are at the sole discretion of DiabetesSelfManagement.com. Comments are moderated Monday through Friday by the editors of DiabetesSelfManagement.com. The moderators are employees of Madavor Media, LLC and do not report any conflicts of interest. A privacy policy setting forth our policies regarding the collection, use, and disclosure of certain information relating to you and your use of this Web site can be found here. For more information, please read our Terms and Conditions