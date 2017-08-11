Home > Blog > Joseph Gustaitis > Diabetes and Osteoporosis
Diabetes and Osteoporosis

Diabetes and Osteoporosis

by Joseph Gustaitis
Print Text Size: A A A

It’s not uncommon for people with Type 2 diabetes (T2D) to also develop osteoporosis (a condition that causes weak or brittle bones). Part of the reason is just getting older, but some diabetes medications affect bone metabolism and so does the disease itself. Researchers have found that the risk of bone fractures is rising in people with diabetes.

Recently a group of researchers in Greece and London published the results of a comprehensive review of human studies and guidelines in order to come up with recommendations on the best way to treat diabetes and osteoporosis together. They developed a grading system to evaluate the various recommendations, grading them for both strength and for the quality of the evidence.

Advertisement

They concluded that four medications, used together, bring the best results. The medications are metformin, sulfonylureas, DPP-4 inhibitors, and GLP1 receptor agonists. As Stavroula A. Paschou, MD, the lead author of the report, put it, these “should be the preferred treatment for T2D in patients who also have osteoporosis.” All four medications protect the bones. Metformin has been shown to have favorable effects on bone formation and density, while DPP-4 inhibitors and GLP1 receptor agonists, according to the new report, have either beneficial or neutral effects. The researchers didn’t discover any evidence indicating that common osteoporosis medications affect glucose metabolism. They also added that for patients with diabetes who are hospitalized for fractures, insulin is the preferred therapy.

Want to learn more about diabetes and osteoporosis? Read “Diabetes and Bone Health,” “Boning Up On Bone Health,” and “Osteporosis: Yet Another Complication of Diabetes? Part 1,” Part 2, and Part 3.

Disclaimer of Medical Advice: You understand that the blog posts and comments to such blog posts (whether posted by us, our agents or bloggers, or by users) do not constitute medical advice or recommendation of any kind, and you should not rely on any information contained in such posts or comments to replace consultations with your qualified health care professionals to meet your individual needs. The opinions and other information contained in the blog posts and comments do not reflect the opinions or positions of the Site Proprietor.

All comments are moderated and there may be a delay in the publication of your comment. Please be on-topic and appropriate. Do not disclose personal information. Be respectful of other posters. Only post information that is correct and true to your knowledge. When referencing information that is not based on personal experience, please provide links to your sources. All commenters are considered to be nonmedical professionals unless explicitly stated otherwise. Promotion of your own or someone else's business or competing site is not allowed: Sharing links to sites that are relevant to the topic at hand is permitted, but advertising is not. Once submitted, comments cannot be modified or deleted by their authors. Comments that don't follow the guidelines above may be deleted without warning. Such actions are at the sole discretion of DiabetesSelfManagement.com. Comments are moderated Monday through Friday by the editors of DiabetesSelfManagement.com. The moderators are employees of Madavor Media, LLC and do not report any conflicts of interest. A privacy policy setting forth our policies regarding the collection, use, and disclosure of certain information relating to you and your use of this Web site can be found here. For more information, please read our Terms and Conditions