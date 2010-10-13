Home > Blog > David Spero > Dealing With Hunger

Dealing With Hunger

by David Spero, BSN, RN
My friend James usually manages his Type 2 diabetes quite well. He eats right, exercises, and all that good stuff. But last week, something went wrong. He had a tough Thursday at his job, worked through lunch, and got yelled at by his supervisor.

Trying to fix things up, he stayed late doing paperwork and dragged himself home, looking forward to dinner and a quiet evening with his wife, Ellen. But when he got there, Ellen had gone to a program at their daughter’s school. Dinner wasn’t ready. He went to the freezer and grabbed a box of ice cream.

You can imagine the rest of the story. James kept splurging, and his blood glucose levels were out of whack for three days, courtesy of what Alcoholics Anonymous founder Bill W. called H.A.L.T. (Hungry, Angry, Lonely, Tired). Bill W. knew that these were four danger situations for drinking. They apply with equal force to smoking, breaking your diet, or almost any other bad habit we are trying to change.

Psychologist and diabetes educator William Polonsky says people who struggle with their diabetes “frequently blame themselves for not having enough willpower. But most people have plenty of willpower. The problem is not understanding and solving the particular problems that interfere with self-care.” Hunger is one of the most common problems. How can we deal with it?

Avoiding Hunger
James moved into the danger zone when he skipped lunch. “I had so much work,” he said, “and I knew the boss wasn’t happy with me. My stomach was all knotted. I didn’t feel like eating.”

Those things happen, but skipping meals, especially breakfast, will lead you to grab concentrated comfort foods like sweets and fats. It will also make you grouchy and miserable.

What could James have done differently? If he didn’t have time or space for a meal, he could have eaten some healthy snacks, like fruits or nuts. We should have such foods with us at all times, and people using insulin should also have some glucose tablets or gels in case of lows.

Avoid hunger by eating a good breakfast every day. It’s best if breakfast includes some protein; it will keep you going longer. If you have to prepare it the night before, that’s better than rushing out in the morning without it.

Dr. Polonsky identifies two other types of hunger that can sabotage us, even when we have enough nutrition.

  • Stomach Hunger. This comes when your stomach feels empty, even though you’ve had enough calories and nutrients. When empty too long, stomachs may start to growl and send “feed me” messages to the brain, even when food isn’t really needed.

    We can reduce stomach hunger by eating foods that stay in the belly longer. Raw vegetables or pulpy fruits or whole grains take up more space per calorie than do sweets, fats, and most proteins. They also move through your system more slowly. So snacking on vegetables may keep your stomach happy. But there is also:

  • Eyeball Hunger (or “Mouth Hunger”). Food isn’t just fuel; it’s a major source of pleasure and comfort. “While your stomach may be satisfied,” says Dr. Polonsky, “your eyeballs, mouth and brain may still feel famished. If your meal plan is too limiting (in terms of food types, not just amounts), you may be depriving yourself of the joy of eating and the sense of satisfaction your mind and body crave.” I wrote about this in blogs called “Try the Tastes Good Diet” and the “Make It the Feel Good Diet.”

    Carrot sticks and celery will probably not satisfy your mouth and eyeball hunger. People who think they can switch from cupcakes to cucumbers without a fight are usually kidding themselves. But one thing that can help is eating with awareness. In other words, take the time to really taste and savor your food, whether it’s healthy vegetables or fatty potato chips.

    People with Type 2 and overweight people sometimes say they “enjoy food too much.” I think they often don’t enjoy it enough. Dr. Polonsky said of one client, “when she paid close attention to the M&Ms she was eating, she enjoyed them much more but — surprisingly — became satiated after only a few handfuls.” This is a fairly typical response. If you wolf down food too fast, your mouth and eyeball hunger won’t be satisfied.

In James’ case, it probably wasn’t just hunger that got to him. “I was angry with my boss for yelling and my wife for not being there,” he said. “I wanted someone to talk to. And I was tired.”

I’ll write about the other elements of H.A.L.T. (angry, lonely, and tired) in coming weeks. But what do you do to avoid hunger or deal with it successfully?

  • Mike Ambrose

    I found you have to apply a 12 step with any problem of addiction. Food is very hard to understand.Carbs,protiens,fat cals,ect.

  • sunburst1969

    I always have snacks available. Getting too hungary or not eating regularly really throws me out of whack mentally and physically.
    Nuts/seeds, soy crisps and/or some types of bars are in my my desk at work and also in my wife’s purse when we go out.
    Experience is a good teacher – if I go low, it’s no fun.

  • Sonya

    I’m so sorry for James – I know what it can be like to have an insensitive boss (luckily, the one I have now is great). I also know what it is to engage in emotional eating as an outlet for stress. For those occasions when I’m on my own nutritionally, it’s usually very helpful to have a good, healthy frozen dinner on hand – something that I really like and find appetizing. While it might be a “box dinner,” the manufacturers are making some pretty interesting and tasty stuff. And, it’s better than ranging around in the pantry, where the cookies and chips always look so good…

  • Sean

    The “box dinners” might be convenient but make sure you look at the ingredients and scrutinize because you have to remember that what you are buying is prepared foods. The big companies are more interested in making money than making you healthy…

  • Sally Metttler

    I,ve found that eating a large breakfast,a good protein type sandwich and fruit for lunch, a snack at four and a moderate balanced dinner keeps my blood sugar at around 100. I try to include all the elements of the diabetic food pyramid. Sometimes I must include a snack before bed simply because of hunger. Otherwise hunger pangs interrupt my sleep.

  • lois

    I am having a lot of trouble controlling my food intake and eating right. Yesterday was the worse. I made cookies for Xmas. Ate about 6. Then felt sick and dizzy. My fasting blood sugar was 142. So dizzy I almost fell. I am a emotional eater. I care for myhusband who has a collapsed spine. A lot of stress. How and what can I eat to stop the damage.

  • Theresa

    I struggle with hunger very shortly after eating a full meal. For example, today I ate a two egg omelette, a piece of wheat toast, and juiced a carrot, apple, and orange, and within 20 minutes I was starving. Last night we ate salmon (grilled), broccolli, and a half of baked potato, and again, I was starving within a half hour. I have mentioned this to my doctor and she never really gives me any feed back. Between meals I might eat an apple or celery with peanut butter, cheese and some strawberries, just to name a few snacks, but I am still starving most of the time. At times the incredible hunger makes me so anxious and I feel sickly. This sometimes causes me to eat more and more, then I feel emotionally bad and it causes my sugars to be all over the place. Anyone got any thoughts about that?

    • BerryBrite

      I have the same thing and I know others who do too.

  • Rajesh Makhija

    It will be ideal to have low calorie soups before meals, salad with the meals.

  • Trevor

    I am so thankful that you (whoever wrote this article and compiled the information) took out the various times in your day TO compile the information and to care enough about people with bad eating habits. This article has helped me tremendously. Thank you!

  • beverly miller

    I am going through the same thing right now,every morning i will eat a big breakfast, then shortly after that it feels like i did’t eat anything at all, the hunger feeling is not a good feeling……WHAT TO DO DO???.

    • Beverly, if your sugars are not low, but you are still very hungry, you might try some of the suggestions in the article — more fiber, more taste, take more time, drink more water. If that doesn’t help, you might ask a nutritionist or your doctor.

  • Gramma, that kind of extreme hunger is not normal. Please get some help — whether it’s physical or whether it’s anxiety, I don’t know.

  • Crimson68

    I do the same thing, but I realize I am using HALT as an excuse. This is tougher than I ever imagined.

  • Coffeepilot

    Whole grains? Those are carbs and will raise your blood sugar.

  • Coffeepilot

    Eating carbohydrates will make you more hungry. The only carbs you should eat are vegetables and some fruits.

  • I get hungry a LOT! I have no food in my house and i’m starving…I’m blood type O..I think..and literally I’m dieing 🙁 well I’m either AB or O type…

    • Liang, why is there no food in your house? Please get some help with that if you can.

      • food is getting really expensive these days..and I’m low on money..I’ve got no car or job..but I am very hungry..

        I live in Canada,Oakville,Ontario..I’m Blood type B..my birthday is May 20th,1998…it’s really hard to get a job here…

        • Is there some kind of food bank or assistance program where you can get fed, Kohibitto? Please ask around.

          • Unfortunately not..I’m gonna die prob..

          • Lynn

            I would like to inform you, David, that food bank foods are NOT diabetic foods. They contain corn syrup, sugar, high fructose corn syrup, too much salt and other preservatives. Please don’t recommend these to anyone. Mostly canned and rotten fresh, white bread, cake, cookies, etc. Not even enough for one meal. The spaghetti is not good, the sauces are full of sugar and salt. Canada is supposed to have great health care? Not according to that poster. Having no food is bad for diabetics as you know. Encourage him to go to local produce farmers markets and buy fruit. It’s better for diabetics to eat fruit than nothing.

  • Oreki

    I have type 2 diabetes and also have an eating problem. -When I try to fix it by using the healthy methods shown online and in various papers, it usually backfires because there is nothing healthy in the house to eat.

    My parents won’t listen to me when I say we should stop with the unhealthy foods all the time. When I don’t eat lunch or diner with them (the meals they make, anyway) they get angry. I have no one to go to, and no way for help with this problem. I can’t drive, I don’t have a job, and no way to buy anything healthy from the store. Is there any article that could maybe convince them that diabetics need a healthier diet than hamburgers and pizza? Thanks if you could. (I’m 18 if youre wondering ahaha)

    • Hi Oreki, that is a tough situation to have parents who don’t want to help you manage diabetes. A healthy diet for you would be better for them too. I don’t think articles will help. They already know. Is there a way to bring one or both to a doctor’s appointment or a Diabetes Educator or dietitian appointment, or to a diabetes support group, so they can hear the truth from others besides you?

    • Heiii

      That is exactly where i am now oreki! I understand how you feel. Im 18 too and also dont have a job or cant drive. So buying my own food isnt an option atm. I dont think convincing parents should be a goal. Because relying on them isnt healthy becuase they can be so unstable with thier food choices. Im thinking of getting another job so i can buy my own groceries again, but remebered how much i got yelled at in my last one for needing lunch breaks or when id get tired of confused if i didnt eat xD it was traumatizing in a way. My healths deteriorating and its the only thing i got. So Gotta suck it up ig. Also its been two months has anything changed for you?

  • Julie, no need to go “bland, boring, and tasteless.” You can find all kinds of tasty, healthy recipes online or in books. You can definitely enjoy food and moderate amounts of wine with diabetes. You can start with our site for hundreds of good recipes.

  • Arlene Goldberg

    I have type 2 diabetes together with high blood pressure. Last night I went to bed quite late and at about 12:00 started feeling hungry and was perspiring. I ate an apple and some sucking sweets and eventually drank water. I felt like my heart was pounding. It took some time for the feeling to settle and go away. Eventually I fell asleep. I had supper so I dont know what it was.

  • Jessica

    You need to check your blood sugar levels several times a day, and eat accordingly. On a schedule. Diabetes makes you feel like you’re hungry when you’re not, but eating when your blood sugar is high will definitely kill you. Not immediately, but soon enough.

  • Jessica

    This explains about the hunger, and how dangerous eating anyway is.
    http://www.diabetes-book.com/nondiabetic-versus-diabetic/

  • Latha

    When we’re hungry who will feel like eating nuts,celery and carrots? There should be some liking for eating any food.Nothing is there like this when diabetics are hungry.Hmmmm…

  • Mandi

    I’m a “Newbie” with LATA – and I stated fine for a while with 90-100 overnights, 6.4 A1C’s, and then I went back to old habits, my overnights were 95 to 110, my A1C’s were 7.0. I work like a dog, can’t stop and eat the same time every day…I can understand this story but I’m also an LADA with ALLERGIES! No one is addressing that for all Diabetics. I took a Food Allergy Test and I am allergic to oats, wheat, the better veggies, seasonings, monosodium glutomates,peanuts and pheneylalanine..which is in 98% of diet food and drink! This needs to be addressed because I think many diabetics like me are suffering because of allergies and so turn to empty foods and out A1C (and weight!) skyrockets! For me, it’s been hard finding the “right” food combinations. Anyone else out there like this?

