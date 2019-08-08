Dark Chocolate May Reduce Risk of Depression

People who eat dark chocolate are less likely experience symptoms of clinical depression, according to a new study published in the journal Depression & Anxiety. People with diabetes are twice as likely to have depression as those without.

Dark chocolate has been found to be associated with health benefits such as improved blood vessel health, lower blood pressure, and a reduced risk of type 2 diabetes. To examine the effects of this food on depression, Sarah E. Jackson, PhD, CPsychol, and colleagues reviewed data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) and Public Health Questionnaire-9 scores from 13,626 adults ages 20 and up.

Of all the subject surveyed, 11.1% reported eating any type of chocolate and 1.4% reported eating dark chocolate. The researchers found that those who ate dark chocolate had significantly lower odds of clinical symptoms of depression compared to those who ate non-dark chocolate.

“The present results are in line with the majority of experimental studies, which have shown benefits of chocolate consumption for mood, at least in the short-term,” the researchers note.

