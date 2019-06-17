CVS Health Promises More Diabetes Options with HealthHUB

CVS Health has announced a major expansion of its healthcare offerings, including assistance from a new “care concierge” and more diabetes services, coming to 1,500 locations across the United States by the end of 2021.

Known as HealthHUBs, the in-store program builds on healthcare services offered through CVS’s popular Minute Clinics, first launched in 2000. CVS says the new HealthHUB format will dedicate more than 20 percent of the store to health services.

CVS Health piloted the new HealthHUB model at three Houston locations where it offered a broader range of health care services, new products, digital and on-demand health tools, personalized care and expanded MinuteClinic services. The newest HealthHUBs will open in Atlanta, Philadelphia, southern New Jersey and Tampa by the end of 2019 before the nationwide rollout.

According to a press release, the new services include: “durable medical equipment and supplies and new product and service combinations for apnea and diabetes care.” Diabetes Self-Management has reached out to CVS for additional information on its new diabetes services and products.

CVS officials say the new HealthHUB teams will improve care for patients who have chronic conditions, such as diabetes. The goal, according to a press release, will be to offer customers recommendations on next steps for treatment, but with a focus on savings.

Other features of the new HealthHUB format include: one-on-one and group counseling with an in-store dietitian, access to weight loss programs and the presence of a care concierge. The latter is a newly designed role. CVS says that position will provide assistance to customers, helping them navigate the HealthHUB and its many new services.

Additionally, HealthHUBs will include “wellness rooms” available to health professionals. In those rooms health classes, nutritional seminars, and workshops on health benefits will all be held.

The HealthHUBs are part of CVS Health’s larger vision to address what it sees as massive problems with the nation’s healthcare system. That announcement followed CVS Health’s acquisition of managed healthcare company Aetna back in November 2018.

“We have a sense of urgency about the need to bring real change to health care,” said Kevin Hourican, executive vice president, CVS Health and President of CVS Pharmacy, “What’s clear to us is that it will take more than incremental steps to fix what is broken in the health care system. That’s why we’re excited about how the combination of CVS and Aetna can establish an innovative health care model that will create an entirely new consumer experience and help people on their path to better health.”

The HealthHUB announcement arrived a few months after the company announced same-day home delivery of prescriptions for $7.99 per order. The service, delivered by Shipt, a leading same-day delivery marketplace, is available at 6,000 CVS Pharmacy locations across the country. CVS Health continues to offer a 1-2 delivery option for $4.99.

CVS Health has 9,800 locations across the United States.