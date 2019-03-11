Gearing up for a big St. Patrick’s Day celebration? Whether you’ll be hitting the parade route, hosting a dinner or heading to the pub with family and friends, it’s important to keep your diabetes in mind to ensure you stay safe and have fun. Check out our top tips and recipes for celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with diabetes below.
Six Healthy Ways to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day With Diabetes
The saying goes that everyone is Irish on St. Patrick’s Day. Traditionally observed as a religious holiday (and still is observed as such for many), St. Paddy’s day is also viewed as a celebration, with plenty of corned beef and Irish soda bread to go around. If you’ll be celebrating this ancient feast day on March 17, try these tips and recipes to stay healthy and have fun. Six healthy ways to celebrate >>
Interested in additional diabetes-friendly recipes for St. Patrick’s Day? Try our Scrambled Eggs with Smoked Salmon and Old-Fashioned Bread Pudding.
Learn more about the health and medical experts who who provide you with the cutting-edge resources, tools, news, and more on Diabetes Self-Management.
About Our Experts >>