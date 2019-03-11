Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day With Diabetes

Picture 1 of 5

The saying goes that everyone is Irish on St. Patrick’s Day. Traditionally observed as a religious holiday (and still is observed as such for many), St. Paddy’s day is also viewed as a celebration, with plenty of corned beef and Irish soda bread to go around. If you’ll be celebrating this ancient feast day on March 17, try these tips and recipes to stay healthy and have fun. Six healthy ways to celebrate >>