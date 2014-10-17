Home > Blog > Diane Fennell > Can Grapefruit Juice Prevent Weight Gain, Increase Insulin Sensitivity?

Can Grapefruit Juice Prevent Weight Gain, Increase Insulin Sensitivity?

by Diane Fennell
Print Text Size: A A A

Since the 1930’s, one fad diet after another has hit the scene touting grapefruit consumption as a way to shed those unwanted pounds. But according to new animal research from the University of California, Berkeley, there may be some science to back up these claims.

(This is not the first time grapefruit consumption has been in the news: A 2012 study found that the fruit and its juice can dangerously interact with a wide variety of prescription drugs, including several likely to be taken by people with diabetes.)

Advertisement

Previous studies on the weight-loss effects of grapefruit juice have been small or not well controlled, and the findings have been contradictory, according to Joseph Napoli, PhD, and Andreas Stahl, PhD, lead authors of the current research. In order to increase knowledge about the metabolic effects of grapefruit juice consumption, the scientists randomly divided mice into six groups. All of the groups were fed either a high-fat (60% fat) or a low-fat (10% fat) diet, and two were provided with no-pulp grapefruit juice diluted with water at different concentrations and sweetened slightly with saccharin to counteract the bitterness of the juice.

A third group received water mixed with naringin, a compound in grapefruit juice that has been identified as a key factor in weight loss; a fourth group was provided with the diabetes medicine metformin mixed into water; and a fifth group received metformin mixed into sweetened grapefruit juice. A control group of mice was fed a high-fat diet and given water with glucose and saccharin added to match the calorie and artificial sweetener content of the grapefruit juice mixtures. For 100 days, the mice maintained the study diets and had their metabolic health measured.

At the end of the study period, the researchers found that the mice eating a high-fat diet and drinking grapefruit juice gained 18% less weight than the mice eating a high-fat diet and drinking water. The mice following the high-fat, grapefruit juice diet also had a 13% to 17% reduction in blood glucose levels and a threefold decrease in insulin levels compared to the mice in the control group, indicating increased insulin sensitivity. Additionally, “the grapefruit juice lowered blood glucose to the same degree as metformin,” noted Napoli.

The mice on the high-fat diet that had received naringin had lower blood glucose levels than the mice in the control group, but the compound had no effect on weight loss, indicating that another component of grapefruit juice is also beneficial. The research also did not find a large impact on the mice eating a low-fat diet: While those that drank the grapefruit juice had a twofold decrease in insulin levels, there was no significant change in their weight or other metabolic parameters. The researchers suggest that because mice are typically healthy animals, it takes a more significant effect to see a beneficial health impact on those that are already eating a healthful, low-fat diet.

After determining that all of the mice consumed similar amounts of calories, had comparable activity levels and body temperatures, and had roughly equal levels of nutrient absorption, the scientists were able to rule out all of the typical possible explanations for the increased rate of weight loss seen in the mice on the high-fat, grapefruit juice diet.

The study was funded by the California Grapefruit Growers Cooperative, but the researchers stress that the group had no influence or control over the study’s design or findings.

“We see all sorts of scams about nutrition,” noted Napoli. “But these results, based on controlled experiments, warrant further study of the potential health-promoting properties of grapefruit juice.”

The researchers hope to continue their investigation into the effects of grapefruit juice on various metabolic parameters. “Obesity and insulin resistance are such huge problems in our society,” said Stahl. “These data provide impetus to carry out more studies.”

For more information, read the article “Grapefruit juice stems weight gain in mice fed a high-fat diet, study finds” or see the study in the journal PLoS ONE. And to learn more about increasing insulin sensitivity and controlling weight, read “Increasing Insulin Sensitivity,” by professor Sheri Colberg, and “Strategies for Weight Management,” by clinical psychologist Ann Goebel-Fabbri.

Disclaimer of Medical Advice: You understand that the blog posts and comments to such blog posts (whether posted by us, our agents or bloggers, or by users) do not constitute medical advice or recommendation of any kind, and you should not rely on any information contained in such posts or comments to replace consultations with your qualified health care professionals to meet your individual needs. The opinions and other information contained in the blog posts and comments do not reflect the opinions or positions of the Site Proprietor.

  • Joe

    Although the study sponsor may have had no input, I remain skeptical. First, mice are not people, and human reaction may differ significantly. Many trials that seemed sucessful with mice ended up providing little or no benefit in human trials. Second, I’m very concerned about the fact that grapefruit interacts negatively -sometimes devestatingly- with a number of prescription meds. Not to mention the effect on people with GERD, IBS, etc. Grapefruit fad diets have come and gone repeatedly for nearly 100 years, mostly based on the assumption that something that acidic must be able to “melt fat.” Many relied on pills that were little more than vitamin C and citrus pith. I think I’ll take my doctor’s advice and avoid grapefruit like the plague until there are some peer-reviewed human studies.

    • jason

      Yeah… let’s avoid a natural fruit, grapefruit “like the plague” and take our prescription meds with countless side effects.

  • IMHOmister

    I have been eating a red grapefruit every day now for at least 4 months, coupled with karela tea with a touch of pure, organic honey. I am no longer on diabetic medication, blood glucose in range and blood pressure lowered not to mention losing about 35 pounds. This is with no increase in exercise and being careful in avoiding sugary foods.. Eating right works.. plain and simple.

  • Jazzy boy

    Ok here’s the test . I need to lose 10kg around 22.5 pounds to get lean and mean. I do believe grapefruit will help if combined with other diet changes and exercise. My blood sugar level has been measured at 7.9 which is diabetes territory. I am hoping that I am quick enough to reverse this and that I don’t have full blown diabetes type 2. I have given myself 10 weeks to lose 10kg. . My diet will consist of 1 large grapefruit for breakfast and some steamed asparagus. Then soup or lunch. I will allow myself the luxury of 1 normal type variable meal a day. But no cakes no sweets no fizzy drinks. My exercise regime will be to swim 5 days a week and to cycle everywhere that I can. Car is ditched.

    I’ll get back with results, both weight and blood sugar/pressure wise.

    • Selah Anna Olhava Badiola

      Was the 7.9 your blood sugar or your insulin level? I am going to assume it is your insulin because if your Blood sugar is that low you would be dead, i think. Also, I highly suggest adding some protein in your diet. Eat a couple of eggs with the asparagus in the morning. Also use good fats like butter from grass fed cows, coconut oil, avocados, nuts and seeds. Research a ketogenic diet. You do not want to starve yourelf, just change your eating habits. Cells are made of protein and your body needs it. Balance proteins and complex carbs, avoid fruit, except for the grapefruit juice and maybe a banana once in a while. Also research spirulina for insulin resistence.

  • Tom Smith

    Jazzy Boy – When you say your blood sugar is 7.9, do you mean that is you A1-c levels. If so, you not just diabetic territory, you are VERY diabetic and should be on insulin, as you are one-tenth of a point away from being a full-blown 8.0

All comments are moderated and there may be a delay in the publication of your comment. Please be on-topic and appropriate. Do not disclose personal information. Be respectful of other posters. Only post information that is correct and true to your knowledge. When referencing information that is not based on personal experience, please provide links to your sources. All commenters are considered to be nonmedical professionals unless explicitly stated otherwise. Promotion of your own or someone else's business or competing site is not allowed: Sharing links to sites that are relevant to the topic at hand is permitted, but advertising is not. Once submitted, comments cannot be modified or deleted by their authors. Comments that don't follow the guidelines above may be deleted without warning. Such actions are at the sole discretion of DiabetesSelfManagement.com. Comments are moderated Monday through Friday by the editors of DiabetesSelfManagement.com. The moderators are employees of Madavor Media, LLC and do not report any conflicts of interest. A privacy policy setting forth our policies regarding the collection, use, and disclosure of certain information relating to you and your use of this Web site can be found here. For more information, please read our Terms and Conditions