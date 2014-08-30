Home > Blog > Web Team > Calf Cramp Cure From a Certified Diabetes Educator

Calf Cramp Cure From a Certified Diabetes Educator

by Web Team
If you have diabetes, you may be all too familiar with the annoying phenomenon of waking from a sound sleep with a cramp in your calf. According to Karen Kemmis, PT, DPT, MS, CDE, writing on the American Association of Diabetes Educators (AADE) Blog, these cramps can arise for a variety of reasons, including dehydration, potassium deficiency, neuropathy (nerve damage), or muscle overuse.

Although it is best if the cause of a person’s nighttime calf cramps can be determined and addressed, Kemmis notes that this is not always possible. In these cases, she has found that routinely stretching the calf muscles before going to bed often substantially reduces the number of cramps reported by her patients.

The stretch Kemmis suggests is known as a “standing gastrocnemius stretch” and involves placing your hands against a wall at shoulder height with the leg to be stretched behind you (with the toes facing forward and the heel on the floor), leaning forward (with the front leg bent and the back leg straight) until you feel a stretch in the calf. Kemmis recommends holding the stretch for 30 seconds without bouncing and doing one to two repetitions with each leg before going to bed.

For more detailed instructions on how to do the calf stretch, including images, see the piece “Those Annoying Calf Cramps” on the AADE Blog.

  • Sol Gongola

    My dad occasionally woke with a leg cramp. He would prick the cramp with a pin to release it.

  • Alice Ray

    I use a product called Calm-a magnesium supplement.
    Works great!

  • Ethel W

    Thank you very much for sharing this information because I thought that I was doing something wrong to make this cramp come on. I have tried stretching them out against the cold bathtub, massage, walking sitting in chair with legs stretched out and some times it did work, so I am not trying this the next time.

  • Kathy B.

    Cramps are the equivalent of a body part having a seizure. All of the messages your body sends to that part for movement (lifting your leg, etc.) get excited at once, and the body part freezes up in a cramp because the messages are conflicting and constant for a few moments. I thought the pin prick mentioned, in light of my learning about charley horses…cramps, makes more sense now. It probably is like a slap in the face of a hysterical person…it gives the area a sharp, intense sensation that may put the nerve impulses back on track. Interesting.

  • Denise Fyffe

    Thanks for this.
    It is very oppurtune.
    I have always had trouble with muscle craps – everywhere – since being a teenager to now.

    I have been off my meds, as my levels are stable for about a year; but recently for multiple times for the night I wake with cramps in my calf and ankle.

  • Manny B

    I am a diabetic (type II) and I don’t have calf cramps as much as anterior ankle cramps. They are just as you describe the calf cramps but very severe and difficult to “work out”. I am currently on Invokana and one of its side effects is dehydration. Any advice is welcomed.

    • Ima Tiered

      Manny, I have been having this same problem, but it is not listed as a side effect of Invokana, even though I know they are related in some way. I drink a ton of water every day, so I know its not dehydration. But its in the ankles for me and VERY VERY painful when it does occur. And the pain AFTER an attack can last for days! This is not the usual charlie horse kind of pain, although its that same cramping, its not so much the legs or calf as it is the ankles! Also my hip is hurting and I did see that bone density loss is a side effect of this drug. Its been such a lifesaver, I am reluctant to stop taking it, BUT….can’t take these ankle cramps either.

  • anne

    I have tried a product called cal-mag, also potassium which my Dr. recommended and some homeopathic tablets for leg cramps. All work for a short while ( a couple of hours ) then wake me again.
    I also think sometimes its cAUSED BY NOT DRINKING ENOUGH WATER.
    Anne

  • Rahat Faruqi

    Take a pinch of salt in quarter glass of water, relief in less then three minutes.

  • Krishna Kumar

    I find that I don’t get cramps if I exercise. If I abstain from exercise for, say a week, I am sure to suffer severe cramping in the night. So I exercise! This includes stretching, but normally in the evening when I go for a walk or other exercise.

  • Wendy Adams

    If I get a cramp in the back of my thigh or calf, I point my toes towards the ceiling with my heel on the bed and hold it there. This doesn’t work for a cramp in the thigh front.

  • linda

    I use a product by Hylands called “Leg Cramps”. I put two under my tongue and the cramps are gone in less than a minute. It is wonderful and works every time. They also have a pill you can swallow but it takes a little longer to work. I am never without my bottle. They come in a bottle of 100 for around 8-9 dollars.

  • Diane

    Quinine helps – tonic water has quinine fyi.

  • Elaine

    I have been taking magnesium supplements twice a day, 400 mg each time, and my leg cramps have definitely decreased in number. I won’t say I never get them, but it’s now rare as opposed to nightly. I also had a physical therapist confirm that muscle dehydration will cause cramping, so I try to drink more water on a daily basis.

  • Sue and Gil

    We both use an old Amish Formula from organic apple cider vinegar and all natural ginger and garlic juice.works good.
  • Lynette Stoney

    What causes cramps up in the top part of your leg late in yhe night? I usually end up crying the pain is so bad. you cant stand up you cant walk on it either its terrible. Seems like it last forever but not longer than ten minutes. Do you have any ideas? Thanks

  • Lou

    try slipping ur thumb all the up under the top lip squeez outside with index finger HARD. hold till pain eases..works for me

  • BK

    My understanding is that quinine is no longer recommended though.

  • Lou

    addition..I forgot to say that u shud squeez in the center of the top of the top lip where the key is

  • Joan

    I used to have terrible cramps. Oddly enough, I don’t get nearly as many since starting to use a CPAP machine at night.

  • Kathy

    Any suggestions for calf cramps that come on after walking for exercise for approx. 30 min?
    I have tried the type of stretch described in this article, as well as drinking a LOT of water before and during exercise, making sure my shoes are suited for exercise walking, and trying to make sure I don’t get too warm during exercise. I sit most of the day at my job but I stand and stretch my legs often during the day.
    Any suggestions would be appreciated. Thx.

  • Dan Zorn

    I have tried all of these, except the stretching. I will do that tonite. Most of them worked for a limited period of time. It may be old school, but worked and still works for me is a can of spray deodorant on my nitestand. No, I do not spray my leg. I just roll the cold can across the cramped muscle a few times and it releases. Cheap, but it works. Don’t use an empty can. It’s no longer cold.

  • Steve Lindhurst

    I am type 2 diabetic and frequently get night time leg cramps so severe I can hardly get out of bed and walk to the kitchen. I take a shot of apple cider vinegar right from the bottle. You can chase it with anything, water, sweet tea helps ’cause it’s really nasty, but it works. Less than a minute, usually. It also helps to keep it in the icebox. I’ve gotten so used to it over the years I don’t even use a chaser anymore.
    I think I might try that Hylands product “Leg Cramps”, though.

  • Helen Turner

    There’s a spray that can be bought at walgreens & Walmart called pain stop. Just spray on cramping leg & rub in pain gone right away. It’s wonderful!

  • Barb

    I find I get leg cramps from MSG

  • Ken Bowling

    I have had type II diabetes for about 20 yrs. and have controlled it with diet, exercise, oral medications. I have also had neuropathy for all of those years and am taking medications for that.

    I’ve found that low potassium is the cause of muscle and other (i.e. on the top of my lower leg, my ankles, toes, etc.) cramps. Since I take meds that lower my potassium level (I’m a kidney stone producer) my Urologist has me taking Potassium Citrate ER to increase my potassium levels. Also Crestor and other cholesterol lowering drugs also cause me to have sever cramps in the calves of my legs along with other cramps.

    Ken

  • Marky

    Yes, leg cramps can be very debilitating. So much so that I can hardly get out of bed. I use an ice bag on the cramp and it goes away in just a few minutes. it also eliminates the after pain.

  • susan

    Start taking CO Q 10 for leg cramps. It has worked great for me and my husband. Find it in the vitamin section. Also if you cannot drink vinegar straight try dill pickle juice.

  • Allen

    My mother-in-law recently started drinking a tall glass of quinine [I believe same as “tonic”] water before bed, and she says that has completely stopped her nightime leg cramps!

  • MOFFIT HARTLEY, JR.

    YELLOW MUSTARD, YELLOW MUSTARD, YELLOW MUSTARD. EAT YELLOW MUSTARD. I used to get leg cramps every night until I started eating yellow mustard on my hot dogs. I believe a certain spice in yellow mustard helps prevent cramps. It’s worth a try. Here’s to no more leg cramps!

  • Alison Tripp

    The sure fire way to stop muscle cramps is to drink pickle juice. I keep a jar in the fridge. It works quickly and has never failed me. My mother in law shared this with me when I was pregnant.

  • adiela

    I too have heard about diet tonic water before bedtime but more recently I have heard that pickles or the pickle juice helps with the cramps. I have tried the pickle juice and it did help with the cramps. Instead of taking straight vinegar you could try the pickles?

  • Lillie

    I am a Type 2 Diabetic and started having nighttime leg cramps when I entered menopause. I believe when my hormones went chaotic that upset my whole body chemistry including my blood sugar control. I tried nearly every suggestion that has been listed and the “Ivory Soap” suggestion over nine years and nothing took away the leg cramps at night. When I switched my bedtime snack from a bowl of ice cream to a chicken leg and a green salad, that night I did not have any leg cramps. For me… going to bed with my blood sugar at a good normal level was the key. I have experimented with the bedtime snack and as long as it is protein, high fiber, low to no carb I do not have leg cramps at night. This works for me.

  • Mrs Sunshine

    Lots of great ideas. Thanks everyone for responding! My problem is more extensive than just leg cramps. My toes draw up. Just one toe will start drawing. It looks so strange. (It will draw towards one side or the other not in a ball.) It has been happening for a couple years. Last Saturday when I was standing for a longer period than I usually stand–I ironed for about 2 hours–one area of my toes would draw. I would get it to stop then another area would start. This happened about 5 times then my arch drew. That was very painful! It happened about 4 times. I was in tears. I feel like all of this is related. The last time I went to the doctor he said for me to start taking magnesium supplements. I bought some and before I started taking them I looked on line and discovered that it causes diarrhea. I couldn’t handle that. What else can I do? (Thanks in advance for any suggestions anyone might be able to offer.)

  • Mrs Sunshine

    I didn’t include…I am a relatively newly diagnosed Type II diabetic.

  • Randy Prewitt

    I’m surprised that no one mentioned the old “bar of soap between the sheets” trick. You can Google it and see for yourself. I just started trying it. So far — so good. Thanks.

  • Wanda Clapp

    The successful method I have used for years is to wet a washcloth with very hot water and place it on the cramp. It works very quickly. Just keep rewetting the cloth with HOT water until it goes away. This works wherever the cramp is.

  • Thomas Stanley

    For myself, I find that if I do the stretch listed above for about 1-2 minutes for each leg before I go to bed, I can sleep through the night without any problem, and get out of bed without being in pain when I stand up

  • Lillie

    Hi, Randy. I did mention the “bar of soap” in my post when I said “the Ivory Soap suggestion.” I just didn’t include ‘how’ to use it which is what you included…”between the sheets trick.” Thanks for including that info. It didn’t work for me but many people say it works for them. No person with diabetes reacts the same to the same approach. We are all so different.

    Hi, Mrs. Sunshine. I’ve had the problems with toes cramping too. I find that slow stretching helps. Perhaps putting your foot/feet in a small tub of hot (but not scalding) water would help the muscles to relax. Thanks, Wanda, for the hot water suggestion.

  • Janet Beamenderfer

    Taking magnesium has helps me with muscle cramps all over my body!

  • Mary Marney

    Although I am the one with type 2 diabetes, my husband is more prone to leg cramps. I don’t remember where we learned it, but a little tonic water at bedtime eliminates cramps. It is a blessing.

  • Karen

    I have used a bar of soap in my bed for a number of years and it helps. I recently have been using lavendar essential oil over my knee and back of knee to see if that will help.Occasionally I have had a cramp in the back of my thigh….so far doing okay. You can use any kind of bar soap.I have had type 2 diabetes for a number of years.

  • Frank Meyer

    For leg cramps, I take a big tablespoon of mustard from the refrigator. The crampa stops in less than 5 minutes. Been doing this since I saw a story years ago that what some people were doing. It does work.

  • Wanda Clapp

    The VERY HOT wet compress works every time for me, no matter where the cramp is. At 84 years of age, I can’t easily reach some of the places. Because of the pain, I usually manage because I know it will work. Lack of potassium in the body is one cause of the cramps, I guess. My potassium is too high so I can’t use that to help.

  • Lillie

    Hello, Mary M. There is quinine in the tonic water that you drink. Quinine is said to help with leg cramps. I’ve used a product called “Hyland’s Leg Cramps” for years. It also has quinine in it. I get it from Walmart Pharmacy supplements section. Frank, I’ve never used mustard. That’s a new one. 5 minutes with leg cramps feels like an eternity. I appreciate everyone’s suggestions.

    • Wanda Campbell Moody

      I had never used mustard & never heard of it until someone told me they take a teaspoon of it when they have a cramp. I’ve also heard that apple cider vinegar will help.

  • Chris

    I have found that drinking Quinine water before .going to bed or taking a Quinine supplement will help reduce nightime cramp and hydration is also important.

  • Shirley

    To help with leg cramps the product by Hylands “Leg Cramps” night time pills and a tube of “Leg Cramps” ointment bring me instant relief. Walgreens, I keep both by me bed. Never leave home with out them. I also add calcium to my diet when cramps strike. Always be careful when changing usual shoe heel hight to do leg stereching exercise that night before bed. Changing height of shoes effects leg muscles which give me sever leg cramps. Excessive exercise which cause me to sweet will also dehydration me and I will for sure have leg cramps. Drinking vitamin water drinks can help releave the cause of leg cramps. I also use the Leg Cramp pill and cream for my back after working in the yard. I’m going to try the can of spray deodorant as an instant ice pack. Great idea. I wish doctors would take leg cramps more seriously. A study should be done to help use.

  • Autobot Trader

