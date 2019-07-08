Diabetic retinopathy, or damage to the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye, is the leading cause of blindness among working-age adults in the United States, affecting an estimated 7.7 million Americans. Now, an app from researchers in Iceland can help users identify their personal risk score for retinopathy.

Known as Retina Risk, the app collects a variety of health measurements, including gender, HbA1c level (a measure of glucose control over the previous 2–3 months), blood pressure status, diabetes type and length of time with diabetes. The data is run through the propriety clinician-created Retina Risk algorithm, providing patients with personalized information on their risk for the condition.

Currently, the algorithm has been validated in Northern European populations with diabetes, meaning its use may be limited in other populations. The developers intend to start looking at other populations for validation in the future.

The app can track a users progress and provides access to a chat platform and other networks for support. It is available for free from both the iOS App store and the Google Play store.

For more information about Retina Risk, visit the official app website.

Diane Fennell

Senior Digital Editor for DiabetesSelfManagement.com, Fennell has 16 years’ experience specializing in diabetes and related health conditions. Based in New York City, she has a degree from Columbia University.