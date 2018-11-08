7 Mouthwatering, Low-Calorie Holiday Appetizers

Keeping your weight under control during the holidays can be a challenge, so it’s crucial to find delicious treats for the season that won’t leave you feeling deprived and in low spirits. These holiday appetizers are healthy, low-calorie (all under 100 calories per serving!), and incredibly flavorful. If you’re hosting a party or attending as a guest, these tasty appetizers will have everyone coming back for more, guilt-free. In this list you’ll find refreshing, bright salads, squash soup, a deviled egg recipe with a Mediterranean makeover, and more!

