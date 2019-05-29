Home > Blog > 10 Relatable Diabetes Memes

10 Relatable Diabetes Memes

By Joanna Cassidy
 | 
Print Text Size: A A A

Ever feel like you get asked the same questions day in and day out? Do you feel like your diabetes is costly or too time-consuming? We get it! Diabetes requires 24/7 care and sometimes it feels like no one understands what you’re dealing with.

To ease your frustrations and give you a giggle, we gathered 10 relatable diabetes memes that you’ll be desperate to send to your friends and family to help them better understand how you feel.

1.”So… since you have diabetes, can you eat that?”

 2. Every time your doctor prescribes something different:

 

3. Going to a party and being asked:

 

4. Wishing other diabetics “good luck”:

 

5. Staying up all night because your levels are uncontrollable:

 

6.  The struggle to find motivation during a high:

 

7. When someone tries to relate to your experience with diabetes:

 

9. When there is no family connection for someone to relate to so they refer to celebrities: 

 

9. People thinking that “What affects your blood sugar levels?” is a simple question:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10. The uncontrollable desire to take a nap when you get a low:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Learn more about the health and medical experts who who provide you with the cutting-edge resources, tools, news, and more on Diabetes Self-Management.
About Our Experts >>

Disclaimer of Medical Advice: You understand that the blog posts and comments to such blog posts (whether posted by us, our agents or bloggers, or by users) do not constitute medical advice or recommendation of any kind, and you should not rely on any information contained in such posts or comments to replace consultations with your qualified health care professionals to meet your individual needs. The opinions and other information contained in the blog posts and comments do not reflect the opinions or positions of the Site Proprietor.

All comments are moderated and there may be a delay in the publication of your comment. Please be on-topic and appropriate. Do not disclose personal information. Be respectful of other posters. Only post information that is correct and true to your knowledge. When referencing information that is not based on personal experience, please provide links to your sources. All commenters are considered to be nonmedical professionals unless explicitly stated otherwise. Promotion of your own or someone else's business or competing site is not allowed: Sharing links to sites that are relevant to the topic at hand is permitted, but advertising is not. Once submitted, comments cannot be modified or deleted by their authors. Comments that don't follow the guidelines above may be deleted without warning. Such actions are at the sole discretion of DiabetesSelfManagement.com. Comments are moderated Monday through Friday by the editors of DiabetesSelfManagement.com. The moderators are employees of Madavor Media, LLC and do not report any conflicts of interest. A privacy policy setting forth our policies regarding the collection, use, and disclosure of certain information relating to you and your use of this Web site can be found here. For more information, please read our Terms and Conditions