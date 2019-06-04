Father’s Day arrives on Sunday, June 16, and while it can be difficult to think of great gift ideas, we’ve put together a list to help narrow the search. From a stylish (but relatively easy on the budget) glucose monitoring kit to a small DIY tool set where proceeds help fund diabetes research, here’s a great list of gifts to choose from for the dad with diabetes — or it might just inspire your own ideas.

Advertisement

1. One Drop | Chrome Starter Kit

Small, sleek and relatively inexpensive, this inclusive kit from One Drop has just about everything he’ll need to keep blood sugar levels in check. This starter kit comes equipped with a Bluetooth-enabled, FDA approved glucose meter, lancing device, 25 test strips and 10 lancets, all in a 3.25-inch by 2.25-inch carry case. The kit retails for $69.95 and is available on Amazon.com or One Drop’s website.

2. ADA Tool Kit

Put 25 commonly used tools at his fingertips while supporting diabetes research and the American Diabetes Association with this travel tool kit. Some proceeds from this $13.99 tool kit benefit the ADA and its mission. Let Dad show his support while helping out around the house. This kit includes a socket driver handle, 10-piece screwdriver bits and adapter, four screwdriver sockets, one long-nose plier, one wire cutter, six precision screwdrivers, a prolong bar and tweezers. Perfect for the car or desk. Buy one here.

3. Medical ID Bracelet

He might never know these are actually medical bracelets. Crafted by hand and made to order, the bracelets start at $55.99. Personalize these bracelets with different charms, engravings on the front and back and choose a leather color. They feature a stainless steel snap button and come with several different options including sterling silver, 14k gold and 14k rose gold. This keepsake is the perfect combination of form and function. Buy one here.

4. Ghirardelli Chocolate Intense Dark Squares

From lowering blood pressure to improving vascular function and boosting brain power, studies suggest dark chocolate has a variety of health benefits. Satisfy Dad’s sweet tooth this Father’s Day without feeling guilty by getting him Ghirardelli Chocolate Intense Dark Squares ($24.47). These treats are low in sugar, containing less than one gram per serving. Buy it here.

5. My Sugr App

This phone app takes the guesswork out of managing diabetes by helping users understand how food and exercise affect blood sugar levels. It’s user-friendly and can synch with some glucose monitors. MySugr is free with in-app purchases and available for iPhone and Android. If Dad wants to take his diabetes management to the next level, this is the app to get. Learn more here.

6. Fitbit

Help him reach that recommended 10,000-step daily milestone with a Fitbit ($159.94). Keeping track of daily activity is useful when monitoring lifestyle habits that help manage diabetes. This is a good Father’s Day pick for those looking to step up their exercise routine. Buy it here.

7. Treat him to a night on the town

Find a restaurant with a robust selection of diabetes-friendly items on the menu and take Dad there. A great treat for someone managing diabetes is being able to dine out without having to think twice about selecting a restaurant. Researching the menu and making reservations is as much a gift as paying for the meal. Need some help getting started? Check out these tips from Diabetes Self-Management.

8. Make his favorite diabetes-friendly dish

Or just make and serve his favorite diabetes-friendly recipe at home. Ask ahead of time for what should be on the menu and for any special preparation instructions. If you know him well, don’t spoil the surprise and cook up his favorite meal. Need some ideas to get started? Check out Diabetes Self-Management‘s recipe section for inspiration!

9. Sabatier Edgekeeper Knife Block Set

If Dad is an aspiring chef, the Sabatier Edgekeeper Pro 21 Knife Set is the gift to give. This 12-piece set ($59.99) includes an 8-inch chef knife, 8-inch slicer knife, 6-inch cleaver and more, all made from high-carbon stainless steel. Each handle is perfectly weighted and balanced for optimal control. Useful, stylish and affordable, here’s a gift that’s guaranteed to get some use. Buy it here.

10. Compression socks

What’s a Father’s Day gift guide without socks? These socks from Yomandamor are made from a combination of bamboo and elastane — materials that wick away moisture, are wrinkle-resistant and are free from seams. They’re comfy, too, with extra cushioning and a non-binding top that stays up. Buy them here.