Quiz: Different Types of Diabetes

1. In which of the following conditions does developing diabetes indicate an underlying autoimmune disorder?

A. Pancreatitis

B. Sarcoidosis

C. Hemochromatosis

D. Crohn’s disease

2. Fill in the blank: Children born to mothers who developed gestational diabetes are ___ more likely to develop diabetes than children born to mothers not affected by diabetes.

A. Three times

B. Four times

C. Five times

D. Six times

3. Which of the following is a slow-developing form of Type 1 diabetes frequently mistaken for Type 2 diabetes?

A. Juvenile diabetes

B. Latent autoimmune diabetes of adulthood

C. Gestational diabetes

D. Bronze diabetes

4. Damage to which organ can cause diabetes?

A. Pineal gland

B. Liver

C. Adrenal gland

D. Pancreas

5. Which of the following features distinguishes monogenic diabetes from Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes?

A. Monogenic diabetes appears shortly after birth.

B. Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes can involve multiple genes.

C. People who have monogenic diabetes are never obese, whereas people with Type 1 diabetes often are.

D. Monogenic diabetes doesn’t run in families.

1. C. Hemochromatosis, an autoimmune condition in which the body absorbs excess iron, is caused by a genetic abnormality. Left untreated, it can damage essential organs in the body, including the heart and liver. Worst-case scenarios of liver damage include reduced liver function and cirrhosis of the liver. Some patients who have hemochromatosis have an orange hue to the skin and hyperglycemia. These signs have earned hemochromatosis the nickname “the bronze diabetes.”

2. D. Children born to mothers who developed diabetes during their pregnancies are six times more likely to develop diabetes themselves, according to a study conducted by the Yale University School of Medicine. Previous research shows that babies exposed to diabetes in the womb often have larger body mass indices, which automatically increases their risk. Awareness is key, so if you developed diabetes during pregnancy, consider sharing this information with your child and your child’s pediatrician. Similarly, if you are a child born to a mother who developed gestational diabetes while carrying you, you might want to ask your doctor or another qualified health care provider to help you develop a lifestyle plan to help decrease your risk.

3. B. Unlike Type 1 diabetes, which is frequently diagnosed in childhood, latent autoimmune diabetes of adulthood (LADA) is typically caught between the ages of 30–50. Consequently, the condition is often mistaken for Type 2 diabetes. While its autoimmune destructive activity has earned it a place in the subcategory of Type 2 diabetes, some research suggests it may be a hybrid condition that shares traits of both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. Confirming a diagnosis of LADA requires testing.

4. D. Damage to the pancreas resulting from surgery or other trauma can have dire consequences, including diabetes and even death. One study showed that between 20–50 percent of patients who underwent pancreatic surgery developed diabetes following the surgical removal of part of the pancreas. However, the risk of developing diabetes appears to only apply to people who have more than 90 percent of the pancreas removed.

5. B. Like Type 1, monogenic diabetes can present early on in life, with one form, neonatal diabetes mellitus, developing six to 12 months after birth. While all Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes may run in families and multiple genes can contribute to the onset of the disease, family members in different generations may carry a single gene that causes monogenic diabetes.

