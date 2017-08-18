Section 504 Tips

Do your homework when planning ahead for your child’s safety at school! The following tips may be helpful

as you research and develop the Section 504 Plan:

• If your child has diabetes and attends a school that receives federal funding (i.e., a public school), the school is required to provide reasonable accommodations to assure your child’s day-to-day diabetes needs are met.

• Private and religious schools that received federal funding must also comply; however, the requirements may vary from public schools.

• The Section 504 Plan does not require that your child have any learning challenges, so a straight-A student or one who is struggling with studies is equally eligible.

• For a sample Section 504 Plan developed by the American Diabetes Association (ADA) and the Disability Rights Education and Defense Fund, Inc. (DREDF), go to the ADA’s website.