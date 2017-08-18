Home > About Diabetes > Kids & Diabetes > Section 504 Tips

Section 504 Tips

Print Text Size: A A A

Do your homework when planning ahead for your child’s safety at school! The following tips may be helpful
as you research and develop the Section 504 Plan:

• If your child has diabetes and attends a school that receives federal funding (i.e., a public school), the school is required to provide reasonable accommodations to assure your child’s day-to-day diabetes needs are met.

Advertisement

• Private and religious schools that received federal funding must also comply; however, the requirements may vary from public schools.

• The Section 504 Plan does not require that your child have any learning challenges, so a straight-A student or one who is struggling with studies is equally eligible.

• For a sample Section 504 Plan developed by the American Diabetes Association (ADA) and the Disability Rights Education and Defense Fund, Inc. (DREDF), go to the ADA’s website.

Return to Writing a Section 504 Plan for Diabetes

Disclaimer Statements: Statements and opinions expressed on this Web site are those of the authors and not necessarily those of the publishers or advertisers. The information provided on this Web site should not be construed as medical instruction. Consult appropriate health-care professionals before taking action based on this information.