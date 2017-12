Want to learn more about safely sending your child with Type 1 diabetes on a sleepover? Check out the following resources:

Safe at School, American Diabetes Association (ADA): http://bit.ly/2tl534P

Learn about 504 Plans, ADA: http://bit.ly/1H0SNGx

Sample Section 504 Plan, ADA: http://bit.ly/295HS5v

Storybooks for children with Type 1 diabetes: www.lillydiabetes.com/lilly-disney.aspx