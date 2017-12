To accommodate spontaneous invites, always have a diabetes sleepover bag packed and ready to go that includes:

• blood glucose meter;

• test strips;

• extra batteries for the meter and pump;

• infusion sets;

• reservoirs;

• bottle of insulin;

• two insulin syringes;

• two ketone test strips;

• glucose tablets;

• phone charger; and

• flashlight so your child can see the monitor in the dark.