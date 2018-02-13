Home > About Diabetes > Kids & Diabetes > Tips for Type 1 Student-Athletes
Tips for Type 1 Student-Athletes

Tips for Type 1 Student-Athletes

by Sheri R. Colberg, PhD, FACSM, and Laura Hieronymus, DNP, MLDE, BC-ADM, CDE, FAADE
Print Text Size: A A A

When participating in athletic activities, have a plan in place to assure your child has the necessary items to help keep blood glucose in optimal control. As a parent of a high school athlete, you often will not be present at practices or even some far away games. These tips can help when putting together a plan.

• Talk with your child’s diabetes care team ahead of time to determine any insulin dose changes needed for sports activities.

Advertisement

• Talk with your child’s coach and/or trainer before the season begins to ensure they know about his/her diabetes and all requirements for breaks, water, food, and blood glucose monitoring.

• Be sure your child’s coach, trainer, teammates, and/or a designated adult know the signs, symptoms and treatment for hypoglycemia.

• Make sure your child checks his/her blood glucose before exercise and that his/her meter and supplies are packed.

• Make sure your child will agree to delay activity if his/her blood glucose level is higher than 240 mg/dl and moderate to large ketones are present in his/her urine. A coach/athletic trainer also should be aware of this.

• Pack a source of glucose (tablets or gel) with your child’s supplies in case of hypoglycemia.

• If hypoglycemia occurs, treat with 15 to 20 grams of glucose (preferred source); recheck glucose in 15 minutes and repeat treatment if needed.

• Have snacks available to prevent hypoglycemia such as:
o fruit;
o juice boxes;
o peanut butter and crackers; and
o granola bars.

• Be sure your child drinks water, water and more water to stay hydrated.

• Make sure your child knows to take a break after one hour to check blood glucose. It might be helpful to designate a teammate or trainer to remind him/her.

• Check blood glucose more often after exercising because the effects of exercise on blood glucose can last 24 to 48 hours.

• Your child should wear a medical ID bracelet.

Return to Helping a Student-Athlete With Type 1 Diabetes

Sheri Colberg is a professor emerita of exercise science from Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, and founder of the website Diabetes Motion and Diabetes Motion Academy, which provides continuing education credits to fitness and other health-care professionals. In 2016, she received the American Diabetes Association Outstanding Educator in Diabetes award. Laura Hieronymus is a doctor of nursing practice and master licensed diabetes educator. She is associate director of the Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center at the University of Kentucky in Lexington.

Disclaimer Statements: Statements and opinions expressed on this Web site are those of the authors and not necessarily those of the publishers or advertisers. The information provided on this Web site should not be construed as medical instruction. Consult appropriate health-care professionals before taking action based on this information.