Select Complications of Type 2 Diabetes in Children

The following are some complications of Type 2 diabetes in children:

• Children with acanthosis nigricans develop dark, velvet-like skin around the neck, armpits, groin, between fingers and toes, or on elbows and knees.

• Girls may develop polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). It is a hormone problem that can cause the ovaries to become enlarged and develop cysts (fluid-filled sacs).

• Hypertension (high blood pressure)

• Diabetes also can cause long-term complications, including heart disease, stroke, eye problems, kidney disease, nerve damage and gum disease. While these problems don’t usually show up in children or teens who’ve had Type 2 diabetes for only a few years, they can affect them in adulthood, particularly in those whose diabetes hasn’t been well controlled.