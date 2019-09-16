5 Podcasts on Type 1 Diabetes Worth a Listen

There are thousands of podcasts out there. Here are some of our favorite on type 1 diabetes

If you have type 1 diabetes there’s more resources available than ever before on the chronic condition in which a damaged pancreas produces little or no insulin. All of that information is good news for those seeking tips on treatment, technological advances and financial assistance for medicine. The bad news? It’s hard to know where to begin.

That’s certainly the case with type 1 diabetes podcasts. Podcasts, those episodic, radio show-esque productions, have roots that date back to the 1980s. However, they didn’t go mainstream until 2004 when iPods became popular. In fact, the term “podcast” was born by combining the words “iPod” and “broadcast.”

Since then podcasts have exploded in popularity, and now there are more than 115,000 English-language podcasts online. According to one survey from 2017, 42 million Americans older than the age of 12 listen to podcasts weekly.

Podcasts aimed at those with type 1 diabetes are among the hundreds of thousands out there. We’ve compiled some of our favorites that are sure to inform and entertain. Give one a listen today!

Type 1 Diabetes Podcasts

“The Juicebox Podcast is from the writer of the popular diabetes parenting blog Arden’s Day and the award-winning parenting memoir, ‘Life Is Short, Laundry Is Eternal: Confessions of a Stay-At-Home Dad’. Hosted by Scott Benner, the show features intimate conversations about living well with type 1 diabetes.”

“The T1D news show you’ve been waiting for! Long-time broadcaster, blogger and diabetes mom Stacey Simms interviews prominent diabetes advocates, authors and speakers. Stacey asks hard questions of healthcare companies and tech developers and brings on ‘everyday’ people living with type 1. Great for parents of T1D kids, adults with type 1 and anyone who loves a person with diabetes.”

Listeners are saying that Diabetes Daily Grind inspires for its open and honest look at the real lives of those with type 1 diabetes. This podcast doesn’t shy away from the heartbreak the disease can cause, but at its heart is a hopeful message that a diagnosis doesn’t mean life is over.

“Being a Type 1 diabetic creates a unique and complex set of elements to balance. Often it is only us Type 1 diabetics who will ever truly understand what it is like to live with diabetes. We ‘get it’ and that is why Tim is on a mission to interview everyday type 1 diabetics from around the world. The podcast takes on a relaxed personal vibe. If you are a type 1 diabetic or know somebody who is, this podcast is for you. Listen in and be encouraged.”

“Type 1 on 1 is a podcast that delves into the obscure, complex and challenging world of life with type 1 diabetes. Writer and broadcaster Jen Grieves, who has lived with type 1 since the age of 8, talks to compelling guests about their bizarre, frustrating, hilarious and emotional experiences of living with type 1 and how it’s shaped them. Type 1 on 1 brings you real stories, highlighting that we’re all figuring out the messiness of day-to-day life with diabetes as we go, and showing that there is no ‘normal’ when it comes to handling this whopper of a chronic condition.”