The Internet has numerous sites for adults with Type 1 diabetes to find community with others and to locate helpful resources.
Online Forums and Information
AMERICAN DIABETES ASSOCIATION
https://community.diabetes.org/discuss/viewcategory/2
Message boards specifically for adults with Type 1 diabetes, as well as for people with common interests such as using an insulin pump.
CHILDREN WITH DIABETES
www.childrenwithdiabetes.com/d_0c_000.htm
Essays by adults with Type 1 diabetes and links to other relevant Web pages.
DIABETES DAILY
www.diabetesdaily.com/forum
Numerous forums, including one specifically for people with Type 1 diabetes.
TYPEONENATION
http://typeonenation.org/
Message board for adults with Type 1 diabetes.
REALITY CHECK
www.realitycheck.org.au
Website of the Australian-based nonprofit organization Type 1 Diabetes Network, Inc. Has articles, forum, and a free e-mail newsletter.
Online Videos
YOUTUBE
Mike Lawson’s My Life As A Pin Cushion: “The Diabetes Police”
www.youtube.com/watch?v=nrm7z0owxoc
Other entries in Lawson’s My Life as a Pin Cushion series include “Carb Counting,” “Morning Routine,” and “What is Diabetes?”
Education and Support
BEHAVIORAL DIABETES INSTITUTE
http://behavioraldiabetesinstitute.org
(858) 336-8693
Adults with Type 1 diabetes living in the San Diego area can take advantage of the program offerings of the Behavioral Diabetes Institute, including workshops, classes, and support groups. Some programs are free, and some have a fee.
Books
GROWING UP AGAIN
Life, Loves and Oh Yeah, Diabetes
Mary Tyler Moore
St. Martin’s Press
New York, 2009
CHILDREN WITH DIABETES
“Books for Parents, Adults, and Older Kids”
www.childrenwithdiabetes.com/d_06_b00.htm
List includes memoirs by adults with Type 1 diabetes, guides to diabetes management, and tips on getting the most from life when living with Type 1 diabetes.