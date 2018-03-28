The Internet has numerous sites for adults with Type 1 diabetes to find community with others and to locate helpful resources.

Online Forums and Information

AMERICAN DIABETES ASSOCIATION

https://community.diabetes.org/discuss/viewcategory/2

Message boards specifically for adults with Type 1 diabetes, as well as for people with common interests such as using an insulin pump.

CHILDREN WITH DIABETES

www.childrenwithdiabetes.com/d_0c_000.htm

Essays by adults with Type 1 diabetes and links to other relevant Web pages.

DIABETES DAILY

www.diabetesdaily.com/forum

Numerous forums, including one specifically for people with Type 1 diabetes.

TYPEONENATION

http://typeonenation.org/

Message board for adults with Type 1 diabetes.

REALITY CHECK

www.realitycheck.org.au

Website of the Australian-based nonprofit organization Type 1 Diabetes Network, Inc. Has articles, forum, and a free e-mail newsletter.

Online Videos

YOUTUBE

Mike Lawson’s My Life As A Pin Cushion: “The Diabetes Police”

www.youtube.com/watch?v=nrm7z0owxoc

Other entries in Lawson’s My Life as a Pin Cushion series include “Carb Counting,” “Morning Routine,” and “What is Diabetes?”

Education and Support

BEHAVIORAL DIABETES INSTITUTE

http://behavioraldiabetesinstitute.org

(858) 336-8693

Adults with Type 1 diabetes living in the San Diego area can take advantage of the program offerings of the Behavioral Diabetes Institute, including workshops, classes, and support groups. Some programs are free, and some have a fee.

Books

GROWING UP AGAIN

Life, Loves and Oh Yeah, Diabetes

Mary Tyler Moore

St. Martin’s Press

New York, 2009

CHILDREN WITH DIABETES

“Books for Parents, Adults, and Older Kids”

www.childrenwithdiabetes.com/d_06_b00.htm

List includes memoirs by adults with Type 1 diabetes, guides to diabetes management, and tips on getting the most from life when living with Type 1 diabetes.