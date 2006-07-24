Meditation Resources

Some resources to learn about meditation or practice meditation are the following:
Books
FULL CATASTROPHE LIVING
Using the Wisdom of Your Body and Mind to Face Stress, Pain, and Illness
Jon Kabat-Zinn, PhD
Dell Publishing
New York, 1990
HEAL THY SELF
Lessons on Mindfulness in Medicine
Saki Santorelli, EdD
Harmony/Bell Tower
New York, 2000
A PATH WITH HEART
A Guide Through the Perils and Promises of Spiritual Life
Jack Kornfield
Bantam Books
New York, 1993
CDs and Audiotapes
MINDFULLNESS MEDITATION PRACTICE PROGRAMS
Jon Kabat–Zinn
www.mindfulnesstapes.com
GUIDED MEDITATION TAPES
Jon Kabat-Zinn, Saki Santorelli, and others
www.umassmed.edu/cfm/tapes
BODY SCAN AND SITTING
MEDITATION
Mountain and Lake Meditation (with music by John McAndrew)
Joe Nelson
www.norcomtapes.com/nelson